No. 2 UConn drops No. 18 Ole Miss in Bahamas

NASSAU, Bahamas – No. 18 Ole Miss dominated No. 2 UConn in the third quarter of Wednesday’s Baha Mar Women’s Championship, but it wasn’t enough to overcome the deficit from the first half.

The Rebels (4-2) trailed UConn (6-0) by 19 points at the halftime and outscored the Huskies 28-15 in the third quarter and at one point trailed by just three points. However, the Rebels couldn’t continue their dominance in the fourth quarter, being outscored 21-14 for the final 73-60 score.

Ole Miss had four players score double digit points, led by KK Deans with 17. She was followed by Kennedy Todd-Williams with 13 points, Starr Jacobs had 11 and Madison Scott had 10. As a team, the Rebels made just 32.4 percent of their shots, including 32 from three-point range. UConn had eight turnovers in the third quarter when the Rebels were scrambling to get back in the game but once the Huskies righted the ship they hit eight-straight shots.

Scott led the Rebels in rebounds with seven and Jacobs had six. However, UConn out-rebounded Ole Miss 37-30.

UConn was led by Paige Bueckers with 29 points and Azzi Fudd had 18 points coming off the bench.

The Rebels will return to Oxford for a Saturday afternoon game against Alabama State. Tip-off is set for 2 p.m. on SEC Network+.