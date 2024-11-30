Ole Miss sets new record for margin of victory

OXFORD, Miss. – No. 18 Ole Miss registered its largest-ever margin of victory Saturday with a 65-point win against Alabama State.

The Rebels (5-2) defeated the Lady Hornets 89-24, which also matches the lowest point total allowed in Ole Miss history matching the 24 points allowed to Arkansas-Pine Bluff in the season opener.

Additionally, Ole Miss set season-highs for points in the paint (58), points off turnovers (42) and points off the bench (50). Ole Miss also recorded 20 steals on 33 turnovers by Alabama State. The last time Ole Miss forced more than 30 turnovers in a game was when it forced 30 against Sam Houston State on Nov. 26, 2019. The Rebels’ defense didn’t allow any Alabama State players to score more than seven points in Saturday’s game, too.

SEC Freshman of the Week Sira Thienou tied a career-high 16 points for the third time this season while also grabbing six rebounds, five assists and four steals.

Starr Jacobs scored 12 points and grabbed eight rebounds in her 15 minutes of action and Christeen Iwuala also had 12 points and five rebounds. Madison Scott, in her 129th game for Ole Miss, had nine points, three assists, two rebounds and two steals.

The Rebels are back on the road next week as they take on No. 17 NC State in Raleigh for the SEC/ACC Challenge on Dec. 5. The game will be broadcast on ESPN 2 with tipoff set for 6 p.m. CT.