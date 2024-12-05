Rebels’s comeback not enough in loss at NC State in SEC/ACC Challenge

RALEIGH, N.C. — Although 18th-ranked Ole Miss built up a strong second half comeback attempt, the Rebels fell short against No. 24 NC State, 68-61, in the SEC/ACC Challenge matchup at the Reynolds Coliseum on Thursday night.

Despite falling behind early to the 2024 national semifinalists, Ole Miss (5-3, 0-0 SEC) remained competitive. The Rebels mounted an impressive resurgence in the fourth quarter to bring themselves within two points of NC State (5-3, 0-0 ACC) with two minutes remaining in the contest.

The Rebels’ defense propelled them to remain in the game, as Ole Miss forced 22 turnovers and stole the ball 14 times. Ole Miss has forced at least 18 turnovers in all eight games this season. Additionally, the Rebels have reached at least 10 steals in a game for the seventh time this year.

NC State’s 22 turnovers is the most it has committed this season and its five-game streak of 15 or fewer turnovers was snapped. Mallory Collier committed six of the teams’ turnovers, an individual season-high for the Wolfpack.

Madison Scott and Tameiya Sadler led the Rebels with a pair of season-highs. Scott put up 15 points while Sadler added 14 to the scoreboard. It marks the first time Sadler’s reached double-digit scoring as a Rebel. Kennedy Todd-Williams joined Scott and Sadler as the other double-digit scorer, putting up 12 points. Starr Jacobs shouldered the load on the glass, racking up a game-leading nine rebounds.

Scott cracked the top five for most career blocks by a Rebel in the program’s 50 years, swatting three against the Wolfpack to bring her career total to 116. Tallying five rebounds, Scott has also reached the 900-rebound mark with 903 in her five-year career.

The guard duo of KK Deans and Sadler led the way for Ole Miss in the first half of the contest. In the opening 10 minutes, Deans scored four points for the Rebels, draining a deep jumper and converting a tough layup. Sadler caught fire in the second quarter, reaching her season-high eight points while also making two three-pointers in that period.

Coming into the second half down by 16 points, the Rebels looked to build some momentum against the Wolfpack and chip away at the deficit. Ole Miss did just that, forcing three turnovers in the first three minutes while Sira Thienou and Sadler converted a pair of layups in that span. Scott showed her veteran status by coming alive in the third quarter, scoring seven points and going 3-of-4 from the field.

Trailing 17 points at the beginning of the fourth quarter, the Rebels began climbing back into the game, scoring six points within the first two minutes. Following an unsportsmanlike technical foul by the Wolfpack, the Rebels went on a ferocious 9-0 run in the middle of the fourth quarter, while holding NC State scoreless for over five minutes. Scott, Jacobs and Todd-Williams each contributed a field goal for the Rebel cause.

Ole Miss’ fourth quarter domination turned into a 14-2 run that eliminated the Wolfpack’s considerable lead and placed the Rebels’ within two. Todd-Williams added a three-pointer as NC State committed five turnovers in that span. Coming down to the wire, Sira Thienou added a pair of free throws, but the Wolfpack secured the victory with four-straight free throws of their own to fashion the final score, 68-61.

Ole Miss will return back to Oxford for a four-game home stretch to cap off its non-conference slate, first hosting Tennessee State on Sunday, Dec. 8. Tipoff between the Rebels and the Lady Tigers is set for 1 p.m. on SEC Network.

Information from Ole Miss Sports is included in this story.