Basketball
No. 23 Ole Miss defeats Lindenwood: Rebel Roundup
Your daily briefing on what’s going on with Ole Miss Athletics, including the Rebel’s 33 point victory against Lindenwood.
No. 23 Ole Miss put together a strong second half and stout defense to defeat Lindenwood 86-53 on Saturday.
The Rebels (8-1) led Lindenwood 39-33 at halftime, but came out of halftime on fire, making 57.7 percent of their shots in the second half and holding the Lions to just 20 points.
Ole Miss’s offense got rolling with 15:01 left as the Rebels stretched their lead to double-digits for the first time on the night. Dre Davis led Ole Miss with 10 second-half points including 4-of-6 at the charity stripe. The defense was active over the final 20 minutes generating three steals and six Lion turnovers. Ole Miss has now forced nine or more turnovers in seven of their nine games this season.
Yesterday’s Results
Track and Field: Sharon-Colyear-Danville Season Opener (Results)
Men’s Basketball: No. 23 Ole Miss 86, Lindenwood 53
Today’s Ole Miss Schedule
Women’s Basketball: Tennessee State at No. 18 Ole Miss, 1 p.m., SEC Network
Did You Notice?
WALKED IT OFF IN ATL 🚨@GeorgiaFootball x #SECChampionship pic.twitter.com/Z16qTYOvpm
— Southeastern Conference (@SEC) December 8, 2024
Daily Dose Of Archie Manning
“When I see siblings in some families not get along, I just struggle with that. My wife says I need to be more real about it, but I just can’t believe it when it happens.”
We’ll Leave You With This
Just the beginning 👏
The first NCAA win in the Bre Henry Era! @NCAAVolleyball | #HottyToddy pic.twitter.com/w24vcZfJyY
— Ole Miss Volleyball (@OleMissVB) December 6, 2024
2024 Ole Miss Football
|Sat, Aug 31
|vs Furman
|W, 76-0
|Sat, Sep 7
|vs Middle Tennessee
|W, 52-3
|Sat, Sep 14
|@ Wake Forest
|W, 40-6
|Sat, Sep 21
|vs Georgia Southern
|W, 52-13
|Sat, Sep 28
|vs Kentucky
|L, 20-17
|Sat, Oct 5
|@ South Carolina
|W, 27-3
|Sat, Oct 12
|vs LSU
|L, 29-26 (2 OT)
|Sat, Oct 26
|vs Oklahoma
|W, 26-14
|Sat, Nov 2
|@ Arkansas
|W, 63-35
|Sat, Nov 16
|vs Georgia
|W, 28-10
|Sat, Nov 23
|@ Florida
|L, 24-17
|Sat, Nov 30
|vs Mississippi State
|W, 26-14