Basketball

No. 23 Ole Miss defeats Lindenwood: Rebel Roundup

Your daily briefing on what’s going on with Ole Miss Athletics, including the Rebel’s 33 point victory against Lindenwood.

Published

15 minutes ago

on

No. 23 Ole Miss put together a strong second half and stout defense to defeat Lindenwood 86-53 on Saturday.

The Rebels (8-1) led Lindenwood 39-33 at halftime, but came out of halftime on fire, making 57.7 percent of their shots in the second half and holding the Lions to just 20 points.

Ole Miss’s offense got rolling with 15:01 left as the Rebels stretched their lead to double-digits for the first time on the night. Dre Davis led Ole Miss with 10 second-half points including 4-of-6 at the charity stripe. The defense was active over the final 20 minutes generating three steals and six Lion turnovers. Ole Miss has now forced nine or more turnovers in seven of their nine games this season.

Yesterday’s Results

Track and Field: Sharon-Colyear-Danville Season Opener (Results)

Men’s Basketball: No. 23 Ole Miss 86, Lindenwood 53

Today’s Ole Miss Schedule

Women’s Basketball: Tennessee State at No. 18 Ole Miss, 1 p.m., SEC Network

Did You Notice?

Daily Dose Of Archie Manning

“When I see siblings in some families not get along, I just struggle with that. My wife says I need to be more real about it, but I just can’t believe it when it happens.”

We’ll Leave You With This

