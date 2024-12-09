No. 18 Ole Miss victorious in Sunday game: Rebel Roundup

No. 18 Ole Miss won its third game this season by 40 points or more on Sunday when the Rebels defeated Tennessee State inside SJB Pavilion.

Ole Miss (6-3) forced 22 turnovers and scored at least 20 points in quarter of its 47-point win against the Lady Tigers. The Rebels’ defense also held Tennessee State (4-6) to just 3-of-19 from beyond the three-point line and just 13 total field goals all game. The defense has forced at least 18 turnovers in all nine games thus far. Additionally, with 14 steals, Ole Miss has now reached double figure totals in eight games this season.

Only Buckets 🪣 Our @jerseymikes Naismith Women’s College POY Watch List guard Madison Scott put up her 3️⃣rd double digit game of the season in a 1️⃣6️⃣ point showing for an @OleMissWBB W this afternoon‼️ 📸: Ole Miss WBB#JerseyMikesNaismith2025 x #NaismithWatchList x… pic.twitter.com/s7j5SLH9GU — Naismith Awards (@NaismithTrophy) December 8, 2024

Ole Miss’ defense upped the pressure on Tennessee State from the jump, playing full court press from the first whistle. The Rebels didn’t allow the Lady Tigers to move beyond half court for three consecutive possessions to start the second quarter. The Rebels aggressiveness resulted in 16 first half turnovers, 10 steals and three shot clock violations.

Madison Scott led Ole Miss in scoring with 16 points followed by Kennedy Todd-Williams with 15 and both Sira Thienou and Rhema Collins scored 12 points. Scott also led the team in rebounds needing just one more to record a double-double.

Ole Miss will stay at home for its next game against South Alabama at the SJB Pavilion on Dec. 15. The game will be broadcast on SEC Network+ at 2 p.m. CT.

