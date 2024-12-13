Ole Miss moves up in ESPN Power Rankings: Rebel Roundup

No. 19 Ole Miss will have had a full week off from gameplay when it takes the court Saturday against Southern Miss in Biloxi, Miss.

The Rebels’ last played December 7 in an 86-53 win against Lindenwood and continued show improvements on the defensive end of the court. That improvement led to the Rebels moving up one spots in NCAA Men’s Basketball Power Rankings published Thursday.

Ole Miss was ranked No. 13 in the updated power rankings and here’s what ESPN Staff Writer Jeff Borzello said about the Rebels:

“The big key for Ole Miss entering the season was whether the Rebels’ defense could improve. Last season, Ole Miss didn’t have anything resembling a typical Chris Beard defense. The Rebels ranked 12th in the SEC – and No. 141 nationally – in adjusted defensive efficiency, allowing nearly 1.15 points per possession. For comparison, Beard never ranked lower than 18th in KenPom’s adjusted defensive efficiency in his previous five seasons. It’s getting better, despite struggling against Purdue, especially when it comes to forcing turnovers and blocking shots — which the Rebels rank in the top 15 nationally in both categories.”

The Rebels will have a good chance to increase its rankings with two games next week against Southern Miss and Southern.

Yesterday’s Results

No games played.

Today’s Ole Miss Schedule

No games scheduled.

Did You Notice?

Ole Miss football junior defensive tackle Walter Nolen has been named Walter Camp All-America as a second team defensive lineman. Nolen is tied for the team lead in tackles for loss at 14.0, ranks third on the team with 6.5 sacks and fifth on the team at 48 total tackles – alongside three pass breakups, three QB hurries and two fumble recoveries.

“Back in 1983, quarterback Tommy Kramer got hurt and the Minnesota Vikings traded for me. The plan was for me to play, but I got something called Graves’ disease, an autoimmune disorder, and wound up on injured reserve.”

