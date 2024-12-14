No. 19 Ole Miss beats Southern Miss 77-46

BILOXI, Miss. – No. 19 Ole Miss rode a dominant defensive performance to a 77-46 victory Saturday against Southern Miss.

The Rebels (9-1) allowed the fewest points this season against the Golden Eagles (4-6) and is the fewest points allowed since a March 6, 2021 victory against Vanderbilt. Additionally, Saturday’s win was the 200th career win for head coach Chris Beard.

Ole Miss jumped out to a 16-8 lead less than nine minutes into the game, holding Southern Miss to just three field goals. The Rebels’ largest first half lead was 14 points but went into halftime with a 38-28 lead.

The first half turned out to be the Golden Eagles’ best half. Ole Miss held them to just 18 points in the final 20 minutes of play, the fewest allowed in four years when they gave up 18 against UNC Wilmington on Dec. 12, 2020.

Sean Pedulla led Ole Miss in scoring with 18 points and four assists, Jaylen Murray had 14 points and four assists, Jaemyn Brakefield had 10 points and two assists off the bench and Davon Barnes had a team-high 11 rebounds.

Efficient shooting continued in the second half as Ole Miss shot 46.7 percent (14-for-30) over the final 20 minutes of action. Pedulla and Murray combined for 10 of the 13 Ole Miss three-pointers, with each adding one in the second half.

The Rebels will return to action Tuesday, December 17, against Southern (5-4). Tipoff is set for 6 p.m. CT on SEC Network+.