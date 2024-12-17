Basketball
No. 17 Ole Miss back in action Tuesday: Rebel Roundup
Your daily briefing on what’s going on with Ole Miss Athletics, including how to watch the Rebels’ upcoming game against Southern.
No. 17 Ole Miss is back in action Tuesday after a couple days’ rest following the Rebels’ 77-46 win against Southern Miss. Ole Miss will host Southern at SJB Pavilion at 6 p.m. on SEC Network+.
This will be the third game played between Southern and Ole Miss with the Rebels winning both prior games 90-88 in 1988 and 69-38 in 2014.
Southern (5-4) is riding a four-game win streak that includes wins against Louisiana Tech and Tulsa after a 1-2 start to the season. The team is led in scoring by Jordan Johnson who averages 11.3 points per game in 21.0 minutes per contest. The Jaguars are led on the boards by DaMariee Jones who averages 4.8 rebounds per game. With nearly 100 steals on the season, Southern has four players with 10 or more, led by Johnson with 14.
After Tuesday’s contest against Southern, the Rebels will play again Saturday against Queens at 4 p.m. on SEC Network+.
Today’s Ole Miss Schedule
Men’s Basketball: No. 17 Ole Miss vs. Southern, 6 p.m., SEC Network+
Did You Notice?
- Three Ole Miss football players were named AP All-Americans on Monday. Defensive tackle Walter Nolen was named to the first team, wide receiver Tre Harris was named to the second team and linebacker Chris Paul Jr. named to the third team.
- Ole Miss is one of just two schools in the nation that currently hold a spot in the AP Top 25 in football, men’s basketball, and women’s basketball, joined by Tennessee. On the gridiron, the Rebels rank No. 16 while men’s hoops ranks No. 17 and the women No. 25.
BREAKING: Missouri transfer True Freshman RB Kewan Lacy has Committed to Ole Miss, he tells @on3sports
The 5’11 205 RB will have 3 years of eligibility remaining
Was ranked as a Top 90 Recruit (No. 7 RB) in the ‘24 Class per On3
2024 Ole Miss Football
|Sat, Aug 31
|vs Furman
|W, 76-0
|Sat, Sep 7
|vs Middle Tennessee
|W, 52-3
|Sat, Sep 14
|@ Wake Forest
|W, 40-6
|Sat, Sep 21
|vs Georgia Southern
|W, 52-13
|Sat, Sep 28
|vs Kentucky
|L, 20-17
|Sat, Oct 5
|@ South Carolina
|W, 27-3
|Sat, Oct 12
|vs LSU
|L, 29-26 (2 OT)
|Sat, Oct 26
|vs Oklahoma
|W, 26-14
|Sat, Nov 2
|@ Arkansas
|W, 63-35
|Sat, Nov 16
|vs Georgia
|W, 28-10
|Sat, Nov 23
|@ Florida
|L, 24-17
|Sat, Nov 30
|vs Mississippi State
|W, 26-14
|Thu, Jan 2
|vs Duke (Gator Bowl)
|6:30 PM • ESPN