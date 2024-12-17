Connect with us

Basketball

No. 17 Ole Miss back in action Tuesday: Rebel Roundup

Your daily briefing on what’s going on with Ole Miss Athletics, including how to watch the Rebels’ upcoming game against Southern.

Published

13 hours ago

on

No. 17 Ole Miss is back in action Tuesday after a couple days’ rest following the Rebels’ 77-46 win against Southern Miss. Ole Miss will host Southern at SJB Pavilion at 6 p.m. on SEC Network+.

This will be the third game played between Southern and Ole Miss with the Rebels winning both prior games 90-88 in 1988 and 69-38 in 2014.

Southern (5-4) is riding a four-game win streak that includes wins against Louisiana Tech and Tulsa after a 1-2 start to the season. The team is led in scoring by Jordan Johnson who averages 11.3 points per game in 21.0 minutes per contest. The Jaguars are led on the boards by DaMariee Jones who averages 4.8 rebounds per game. With nearly 100 steals on the season, Southern has four players with 10 or more, led by Johnson with 14.

After Tuesday’s contest against Southern, the Rebels will play again Saturday against Queens at 4 p.m. on SEC Network+.

Yesterday’s Results

No games played.

Today’s Ole Miss Schedule

Men’s Basketball: No. 17 Ole Miss vs. Southern, 6 p.m., SEC Network+

Did You Notice?

  • Three Ole Miss football players were named AP All-Americans on Monday. Defensive tackle Walter Nolen was named to the first team, wide receiver Tre Harris was named to the second team and linebacker Chris Paul Jr. named to the third team.
  • Ole Miss is one of just two schools in the nation that currently hold a spot in the AP Top 25 in football, men’s basketball, and women’s basketball, joined by Tennessee. On the gridiron, the Rebels rank No. 16 while men’s hoops ranks No. 17 and the women No. 25.

Daily Dose Of Archie Manning

“When I grew up, we played in vacant lots.”

We’ll Leave You With This

2024 Ole Miss Football

Sat, Aug 31Furman Logovs Furman W, 76-0
Sat, Sep 7Middle Tennessee Logovs Middle TennesseeW, 52-3
Sat, Sep 14Wake Forest Logo@ Wake ForestW, 40-6
Sat, Sep 21Georgia Southern Logovs Georgia SouthernW, 52-13
Sat, Sep 28Kentucky Logovs KentuckyL, 20-17
Sat, Oct 5South Carolina Logo@ South CarolinaW, 27-3
Sat, Oct 12LSU Logovs LSUL, 29-26 (2 OT)
Sat, Oct 26Oklahoma Logovs OklahomaW, 26-14
Sat, Nov 2Arkansas Logo@ ArkansasW, 63-35
Sat, Nov 16Georgia Logovs GeorgiaW, 28-10
Sat, Nov 23Florida Logo@ FloridaL, 24-17
Sat, Nov 30Mississippi State Logovs Mississippi StateW, 26-14
Thu, Jan 2Duke Logovs Duke (Gator Bowl)6:30 PM • ESPN

