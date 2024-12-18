Ole Miss freshman wins SEC honor: Rebel Roundup

Sira Thienou is just 10 games into her young career with Ole Miss women’s basketball and has already earned to SEC weekly awards.

The freshman from Bamako, Mali was named SEC Freshman of the Week on Tuesday for a career-best performance against South Alabama. In that game, Thienou scored a career-high 23 points, which was also the first 20-plus point performance by a Rebel this season. She was 7-of-8 from the field, including 2-for-2 from three-point range, grabbed seven rebounds, two assists and a steal in the 94-39 victory.

Thienou is the first Rebel to earn SEC Freshman of the Week multiple instances in a single season since Madison Scott secured the first-year recognition six times during the 2020-21 season. Thienou is also leading the team in scoring with 11.6 points per game.

No. 25 Rebels (7-3) will be back in action on Saturday against Mississippi Valley State. Tipoff is set for noon and will be televised on SEC Network+.

Men’s Basketball: No. 17 Ole Miss 74, Southern 61

No games scheduled.

Postseason honors continue to roll in for Ole Miss defensive tackle Walter Nolen. On Tuesday, he was named a first-team All-American by FWAA giving Nolen seven All-America honors this season.

Ole Miss has landed three more commitments from players in the transfer portal. Wide receiver De’Zhaun Stribling, running back Kewan Lacy and cornerback Antonio Kite all announced their commitments to Ole Miss on Tuesday.

“If you’re a QB in the NFL, you’ll be subjected to criticism.”

