Football
Ole Miss RB Ulysses Bentley IV talks about upcoming Gator Bowl
Rebels’ running back talks about his teammates’ decision to play in the Gator bowl during his Wednesday press conference.
OXFORD, Miss. – Ole Miss senior running back Ulysses Bentley IV met with media members Wednesday to talk about his decision, and others, to play in the Gator Bowl against Duke on January 2. Bentley and the Rebels will face off against the Blue Devils in two weeks. The game will be televised on ESPN starting at 6:30 p.m.
2024 Ole Miss Football
|Sat, Aug 31
|vs Furman
|W, 76-0
|Sat, Sep 7
|vs Middle Tennessee
|W, 52-3
|Sat, Sep 14
|@ Wake Forest
|W, 40-6
|Sat, Sep 21
|vs Georgia Southern
|W, 52-13
|Sat, Sep 28
|vs Kentucky
|L, 20-17
|Sat, Oct 5
|@ South Carolina
|W, 27-3
|Sat, Oct 12
|vs LSU
|L, 29-26 (2 OT)
|Sat, Oct 26
|vs Oklahoma
|W, 26-14
|Sat, Nov 2
|@ Arkansas
|W, 63-35
|Sat, Nov 16
|vs Georgia
|W, 28-10
|Sat, Nov 23
|@ Florida
|L, 24-17
|Sat, Nov 30
|vs Mississippi State
|W, 26-14
|Thu, Jan 2
|vs Duke (Gator Bowl)
|6:30 PM • ESPN