Ole Miss RB Ulysses Bentley IV talks about upcoming Gator Bowl

Rebels’ running back talks about his teammates’ decision to play in the Gator bowl during his Wednesday press conference.

6 hours ago

OXFORD, Miss. – Ole Miss senior running back Ulysses Bentley IV met with media members Wednesday to talk about his decision, and others, to play in the Gator Bowl against Duke on January 2. Bentley and the Rebels will face off against the Blue Devils in two weeks. The game will be televised on ESPN starting at 6:30 p.m.

2024 Ole Miss Football

Sat, Aug 31Furman Logovs Furman W, 76-0
Sat, Sep 7Middle Tennessee Logovs Middle TennesseeW, 52-3
Sat, Sep 14Wake Forest Logo@ Wake ForestW, 40-6
Sat, Sep 21Georgia Southern Logovs Georgia SouthernW, 52-13
Sat, Sep 28Kentucky Logovs KentuckyL, 20-17
Sat, Oct 5South Carolina Logo@ South CarolinaW, 27-3
Sat, Oct 12LSU Logovs LSUL, 29-26 (2 OT)
Sat, Oct 26Oklahoma Logovs OklahomaW, 26-14
Sat, Nov 2Arkansas Logo@ ArkansasW, 63-35
Sat, Nov 16Georgia Logovs GeorgiaW, 28-10
Sat, Nov 23Florida Logo@ FloridaL, 24-17
Sat, Nov 30Mississippi State Logovs Mississippi StateW, 26-14
Thu, Jan 2Duke Logovs Duke (Gator Bowl)6:30 PM • ESPN

