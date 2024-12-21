No. 16 Rebels beat Queens 80-62

No. 16 Ole Miss extended its win streak to five games on Saturday with an 80-62 victory against Queens at SJB Pavilion.

Sean Pedulla accounted for more than 30 percent of the Rebels’ points with 25 points scored while also recording three rebounds, two assists and four steals in the victory. Dre Davis was next in scoring with 11 points and both Jaylen Murray and Matthew Murrell had 10 points. Murrell also led Ole Miss in rebounds with six and Malik Dia was second with five.

Strong second-half shooting propelled Ole Miss as the Rebels made 15-of-29 shots in the final 20 minutes. Ole Miss led by just five points at halftime and Queens continued to battle with the Rebels to start the second half.

Queens cut the deficit to just three with 14:06 left in regulation.

A Pedulla bucket plus the foul at 6:28 mark pushed the Ole Miss lead to 65-54. The Rebels utilized a 13-3 run over 3:45 of play to stretch the lead even further. A Matthew Murrell three from Dre Davis extended the Rebel lead to 74-57 with 3:20 remaining.

Ole Miss forced 21 turnovers in the game and committed only eight. It marked the eighth game of the season that the Rebels have generated 10 or more steals as they entered today’s contest ninth in the country in steals per game.

The Rebels return to action next Saturday as the Rebels travel north to Memphis (9-3). Tipoff is set for 1 p.m. CT on ESPN2 at the FedEx Forum.