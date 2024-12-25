ESPN puts Ole Miss in latest NCAA bracketology: Rebel Roundup

Ole Miss off to a great start to its 2024-25 season. The Rebels have gone 11-1 and ranked No. 16 in the nation. That puts them in an excellent position to earn their first NCAA tournament invitation since 2019.

ESPN’s latest Men’s Bracketology: 2025 NCAA Tournament by Joe Lunardi confirms as much. Lombardi had the Rebels as a No. 6 seed in the South Region. In the hypothetical bracket, Ole Miss would face the winner of Drake-Saint Mary’s in a play-in game.

Ole Miss has played 12 games this season and includes an exhibition win against Illinois and a two-point loss to then-No. 12 Purdue. Ten of the Rebels’ wins have been by 10 points or more, but their schedule will get significantly more difficult after Christmas.

The Rebels will wrap up their non-conference schedule on Saturday against Memphis and then starts SEC play against Georgia on January 4.

Yesterday’s Results

No games played.

Today’s Ole Miss Schedule

No games scheduled.

Did You Notice?

Ole Miss landed its fair share of former Arkansas players, so it’s only fitting the Razorbacks bring in a Rebel or two. Former Ole Miss offensive lineman Kavion Broussard committed to Arkansas this week.

Daily Dose Of Archie Manning

“Deep inside, we’re still the boys of autumn, that magic time of the year that once swept us onto America’s fields.”

We’ll Leave You With This