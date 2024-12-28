Connect with us

How to watch No. 16 Ole Miss at Memphis: Rebel Roundup

Your daily briefing on what’s going on with Ole Miss Athletics, including how to watch or listen to the Rebels’ next men’s basketball game.

Published

3 hours ago

on

Ole Miss has a long history with Memphis dating back to 1910 and the next chapter in that history will be added Saturday afternoon.

The No. 16 Rebels will make the short trek north to face Memphis in a nationally televised game on ESPN2.

The Tigers are led by Tulsa transfer PJ Haggerty, who averages a team-best 22.5 points per game and is second on the team in rebounding with a clip of 5.8 per contest. His scoring average ranks among the best in the nation, sixth-best in the NCAA, with his biggest source coming from the free throw line. With 96 total makes from the charity stripe, Haggerty leads all of college basketball while attempting the third-most shots from the free throw line in the NCAA at 115.

Here’s everything you need to know to watch the Rebels and Tigers square off on Saturday:

How to Watch: Mississippi State at No. 15 Ole Miss

  • Who: Ole Miss Rebels (11-1) at Memphis Tigers (9-3)
  • When: 1 p.m., Saturday
  • Where: FedEx Forum
  • TV: ESPN2
  • Radio: Ole Miss Radio Network
  • Series: Memphis leads the all-time series 29-16
  • Last meeting: Dec. 2, 2023 (Ole Miss won 80-77)
  • Last time out, Ole Miss: beat Queens, 80-62
  • Last time out, Memphis: lost to Mississippi State, 79-66

Today’s Ole Miss Schedule

Men’s Basketball: No. 16 Ole Miss at Memphis, 1 p.m., ESPN2

