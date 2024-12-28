Basketball
How to watch No. 16 Ole Miss at Memphis: Rebel Roundup
Your daily briefing on what’s going on with Ole Miss Athletics, including how to watch or listen to the Rebels’ next men’s basketball game.
Ole Miss has a long history with Memphis dating back to 1910 and the next chapter in that history will be added Saturday afternoon.
The No. 16 Rebels will make the short trek north to face Memphis in a nationally televised game on ESPN2.
The Tigers are led by Tulsa transfer PJ Haggerty, who averages a team-best 22.5 points per game and is second on the team in rebounding with a clip of 5.8 per contest. His scoring average ranks among the best in the nation, sixth-best in the NCAA, with his biggest source coming from the free throw line. With 96 total makes from the charity stripe, Haggerty leads all of college basketball while attempting the third-most shots from the free throw line in the NCAA at 115.
Back in action Saturday 😤 pic.twitter.com/DYYxzGTJsf
— Ole Miss Men’s Basketball (@OleMissMBB) December 27, 2024
Here’s everything you need to know to watch the Rebels and Tigers square off on Saturday:
How to Watch: Mississippi State at No. 15 Ole Miss
- Who: Ole Miss Rebels (11-1) at Memphis Tigers (9-3)
- When: 1 p.m., Saturday
- Where: FedEx Forum
- TV: ESPN2
- Radio: Ole Miss Radio Network
- Series: Memphis leads the all-time series 29-16
- Last meeting: Dec. 2, 2023 (Ole Miss won 80-77)
- Last time out, Ole Miss: beat Queens, 80-62
- Last time out, Memphis: lost to Mississippi State, 79-66
Yesterday’s Results
No games played.
Today’s Ole Miss Schedule
Men’s Basketball: No. 16 Ole Miss at Memphis, 1 p.m., ESPN2
Did You Notice?
Rebel Nation♾️ 🤟🏼 pic.twitter.com/t9lvQt0sWS
— Jaxson Dart (@JaxsonDart) December 27, 2024
This is so perfect!! Ultimate leader every day by example. Completely selfless. He didn’t just write that down and post it. He lived it everyday. We are blessed to have you as a teammate. https://t.co/BDHQWcGJjq
— Lane Kiffin (@Lane_Kiffin) December 27, 2024
Daily Dose Of Archie Manning
“The ’84 Bears were just like the ’85 Bears, they just didn’t win the Super Bowl. The defense was the same.”
We’ll Leave You With This
First look at the Gator Bowl unis 👀#DripInTheSip | #HottyToddy pic.twitter.com/fZBRPRLdZs
— Ole Miss Football (@OleMissFB) December 28, 2024
2024 Ole Miss Football
|Sat, Aug 31
|vs Furman
|W, 76-0
|Sat, Sep 7
|vs Middle Tennessee
|W, 52-3
|Sat, Sep 14
|@ Wake Forest
|W, 40-6
|Sat, Sep 21
|vs Georgia Southern
|W, 52-13
|Sat, Sep 28
|vs Kentucky
|L, 20-17
|Sat, Oct 5
|@ South Carolina
|W, 27-3
|Sat, Oct 12
|vs LSU
|L, 29-26 (2 OT)
|Sat, Oct 26
|vs Oklahoma
|W, 26-14
|Sat, Nov 2
|@ Arkansas
|W, 63-35
|Sat, Nov 16
|vs Georgia
|W, 28-10
|Sat, Nov 23
|@ Florida
|L, 24-17
|Sat, Nov 30
|vs Mississippi State
|W, 26-14
|Thu, Jan 2
|vs Duke (Gator Bowl)
|6:30 PM • ESPN