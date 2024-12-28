Ole Miss falls to Memphis in final game before SEC play

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – No. 16 Ole Miss won’t be headed into SEC games on the high note it had hoped for.

The Rebels lost to Memphis 87-70 on Saturday at FedEx Forum, bringing the Rebels record to 11-2 before its SEC-opener against Georgia (11-1) next Saturday at 11 a.m. on SEC Network+.

The Tigers came out of the gates hot while the Rebels struggled to find their groove all game long. The Rebels made just 36 percent of its field goals and 25 percent of its three-point attempts. Memphis, meanwhile, made nearly half of its field goals (48 percent) and 37 percent of its three-pointers.

Memphis led by as many as 13 points in the first half, but the Rebels managed to make five-straight field goals to cut into Memphis’ lead and trailed by just two points at halftime. But the second half would see the Tigers stay hot and the Rebels struggle to make their shots.

Ole Miss couldn’t find the long ball offensively make just two of its 16 three-point attempts, but did manage to cut the deficit to single digits after a Matthew Murrell dunk off a turnover with five minutes remaining.

But Memphis’ Colby Rogers would answer with a three to stretch the lead back to 12 and the Tigers would cruise to a 17-point win. It’s the largest margin of defeat for Ole Miss this season.

Sean Pedulla led Ole Miss in scoring with 13 points, Jaylen Murray had 12 and Malik Dia had 11. Pedulla also had a team-high four assists and Dia tied with Mikeal Brown-Jones for a team-high six rebounds. Murrell led Ole Miss with four steals, too.

Rogers led all scorers with 28 points and his teammate PJ Haggerty added 17 points of his own. Dain Dainja also had 16 points and Moussa Cisse had 13.