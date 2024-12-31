No. 25 Ole Miss sets new program record in win: Rebel Roundup

No. 25 Ole Miss wrapped up its non-conference with a big win against one of its fellow Magnolia State-based schools.

The Rebels defeated Alcorn State 93-41 on Sunday and will head into SEC action with a 9-3 overall record. The Rebels will open conference play on the road against Auburn on Thursday at 6 p.m. (coincidentally that’s 30 minutes before the Rebel football team is set to play in the Gator Bowl).

Six Rebels, including all five starters, reached double digit points in Sunday’s win, led by Starr Jacobs with 14 points. Tameiya Sadler and Sira Thienou each had 13 points, Madison Scott and Kharyssa Richardson each had 12 and Kennedy Todd-Williams had 11. It was the most efficient shooting game by the Rebels in program history, making 67.3 percent of its field goals in the 52-point victory.

Against Alcorn State (2-9) the Rebels jumped out to a 22-9 lead in the first quarter, but saw Alcorn State close the gap before halftime to 39-28. Ole Miss would Alcorn State to just 13 total points in the second half.

Ole Miss will return to action Thursday at 6 p.m. on SEC Network+ and 105.1 FM (Oxford).

Yesterday’s Results

Women’s Basketball: Ole Miss 93, Alcorn State 41

Today’s Ole Miss Schedule

No games scheduled.

Did You Notice?

Daily Dose Of Archie Manning

“New Orleans people love their weekends.”

We’ll Leave You With This