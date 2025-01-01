Eli Manning-inspired show releases teaser trailer: Rebel Roundup

Eli Manning may not be in as many commercials as his older brother, Peyton, but the former Rebel quarterback has something in the works that makes up for that.

Manning’s “Chad Powers” is scheduled for a 10 episode season to release in Fall 2025 and a 14-second teaser trailer was released this week. Powers was introduced to the world when Manning went undercover as Powers at a walk-on tryout at Penn State. The show aired on ESPN+ show Eli’s Places.

The teaser trailer shows actor Glen Powell as the titular character Manning inspired. Powell portrays a quarterback with a shady past named Russ Holliday, who disguises himself and walks on with a college football team in the South.

The show is slated to release next fall. Powell is also one of the show’s co-creators and erved as executive producer along with Michael Waldron, Eli and Peyton Manning’s Omaha Productions, Jamie Horowitz, Ben Brown and ESPN.

