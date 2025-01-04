How to watch Rebels’ SEC opener: Rebel Roundup

No. 24 Ole Miss is one of 10 SEC teams ranked in the AP Top 25 Poll and will open conference play against one of the six unranked SEC teams on Saturday.

The Rebels will host Georgia on Saturday morning that will be televised on SEC Network. The Bulldogs will come to Oxford on a seven-game winning streak and received votes in the AP and Coaches Top 25 Polls.

Here’s everything you need to know to watch or listen to the Rebels’ first SEC game of the season:

How to Watch: Georgia at No. 24 Ole Miss Men’s Basketball

Who: Georgia Bulldogs (12-1) vs. No. 24 Ole Miss Rebels (11-2)

Georgia Bulldogs (12-1) vs. No. 24 Ole Miss Rebels (11-2) When: 11 a.m., Saturday

11 a.m., Saturday Where: SJB Pavilion, Oxford, Miss.

SJB Pavilion, Oxford, Miss. TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Radio: Ole Miss Radio Network

Ole Miss Radio Network Series: Georgia leads the all-time series 78-47

Georgia leads the all-time series 78-47 Last meeting: Georgia 69, Ole Miss 66 (March 5, 2024)

Georgia 69, Ole Miss 66 (March 5, 2024) Last time out, Bulldogs : def. South Carolina State, 79-72

: def. South Carolina State, 79-72 Last time out, Rebels: lost to Memphis, 87-70

Yesterday’s Results

No games played.

Today’s Ole Miss Schedule

Men’s Basketball: Georgia at No. 24 Ole Miss, 11 a.m., SEC Network

Did You Notice?

Daily Dose Of Archie Manning

“Deep inside, we’re still the boys of autumn, that magic time of the year that once swept us onto America’s fields.”

We’ll Leave You With This