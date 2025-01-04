Connect with us

Basketball

How to watch Rebels’ SEC opener: Rebel Roundup

Your daily briefing on what’s going on with Ole Miss Athletics, including how to watch the Rebels’ first SEC game of the season.

Published

9 hours ago

on

Rebels guard Jaylen Murray (5) reacts with guard Matthew Murrell (11) during the second half against Oral Roberts

No. 24 Ole Miss is one of 10 SEC teams ranked in the AP Top 25 Poll and will open conference play against one of the six unranked SEC teams on Saturday.

The Rebels will host Georgia on Saturday morning that will be televised on SEC Network. The Bulldogs will come to Oxford on a seven-game winning streak and received votes in the AP and Coaches Top 25 Polls.

Here’s everything you need to know to watch or listen to the Rebels’ first SEC game of the season:

How to Watch: Georgia at No. 24 Ole Miss Men’s Basketball

  • Who: Georgia Bulldogs (12-1) vs. No. 24 Ole Miss Rebels (11-2)
  • When: 11 a.m., Saturday
  • Where: SJB Pavilion, Oxford, Miss.
  • TV: SEC Network
  • Radio: Ole Miss Radio Network
  • Series: Georgia leads the all-time series 78-47
  • Last meeting: Georgia 69, Ole Miss 66 (March 5, 2024)
  • Last time out, Bulldogs: def. South Carolina State, 79-72
  • Last time out, Rebels: lost to Memphis, 87-70

Yesterday’s Results

No games played.

Today’s Ole Miss Schedule

Men’s Basketball: Georgia at No. 24 Ole Miss, 11 a.m., SEC Network

Did You Notice?

Daily Dose Of Archie Manning

“Deep inside, we’re still the boys of autumn, that magic time of the year that once swept us onto America’s fields.”

We’ll Leave You With This

Related Topics:
Advertisement

2024 Ole Miss Football

Sat, Aug 31Furman Logovs Furman W, 76-0
Sat, Sep 7Middle Tennessee Logovs Middle TennesseeW, 52-3
Sat, Sep 14Wake Forest Logo@ Wake ForestW, 40-6
Sat, Sep 21Georgia Southern Logovs Georgia SouthernW, 52-13
Sat, Sep 28Kentucky Logovs KentuckyL, 20-17
Sat, Oct 5South Carolina Logo@ South CarolinaW, 27-3
Sat, Oct 12LSU Logovs LSUL, 29-26 (2 OT)
Sat, Oct 26Oklahoma Logovs OklahomaW, 26-14
Sat, Nov 2Arkansas Logo@ ArkansasW, 63-35
Sat, Nov 16Georgia Logovs GeorgiaW, 28-10
Sat, Nov 23Florida Logo@ FloridaL, 24-17
Sat, Nov 30Mississippi State Logovs Mississippi StateW, 26-14
Thu, Jan 2Duke Logovs Duke (Gator Bowl)W, 52-20

Ole Miss Men’s Basketball

Mon, Nov 4Long Island University Logovs Long Island University W, 90-60
Fri, Nov 8Grambling Logovs GramblingW, 66-64
Tue, Nov 12South Alabama Logovs South AlabamaW, 64-54
Sat, Nov 16Colorado State Logovs Colorado StateW, 84-69
Thu, Nov 21Oral Roberts Logovs Oral RobertsL, 100-68
Thu, Nov 28BYU Logovs BYUW, 96-85 OT
Fri, Nov 29Purdue Logovs 13 PurdueL, 80-78
Tue, Dec 3Louisville Logo@ LouisvilleW, 86-63
Sat, Dec 7Lindenwood Logovs LindenwoodW, 86-53
Sat, Dec 14Georgia Logovs Southern MissW, 77-46
Tue, Dec 17Southern Logovs SouthernW, 74-61
Sat, Dec 21Queens University Logovs Queens UniversityW, 80-62
Sat, Dec 28Memphis Logo@ MemphisL, 87-70
Sat, Jan 4Georgia Logovs Georgia11:00 AM
SECN
Wed, Jan 8Arkansas Logo@ 23 Arkansas6:00 PM
TBA
Sat, Jan 11LSU Logovs LSU5:00 PM
SECN
Tue, Jan 14Alabama Logo@ 5 Alabama6:00 PM
TBA
Sat, Jan 18Mississippi State Logo@ 17 Mississippi State5:00 PM
TBA
Wed, Jan 22Texas A&M State Logovs 13 Texas A&M8:00 PM
TBA
Sat, Jan 25Missouri Logo@ Missouri5:00 PM
SECN
Wed, Jan 29Texas Logovs Texas8:00 PM
ESPN2
Sat, Feb 1Auburn Logovs 2 Auburn3:00 PM
TBA
Tue, Feb 4Kentucky Logovs 10 Kentucky6:00 PM
ESPN
Sat, Feb 8LSU Logo@ LSU7:30 PM
SECN
Wed, Feb 12South Carolina Logo@ South Carolina6:00 PM
SECN
Sat, Feb 15Mississippi State Logovs 17 Mississippi State5:00 PM
TBA
Sat, Feb 22Auburn Logo@ Vanderbilt2:30 PM
SECN
Wed, Feb 26Auburn Logo@ 2 Auburn6:00 PM
TBA
Sat, Mar 1Oklahoma Logovs 12 Oklahoma1:00 PM
TBA
Wed, Mar 5Tennessee Logovs 1 Tennessee8:00 PM
TBA
Sat, Mar 8Florida Logo@ 6 Florida5:00 PM
SECN

@ COPYRIGHT 2024 BY HT MEDIA LLC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. HOTTYTODDY.COM IS AN INDEPENT DIGITAL ENTITY NOT AFFILIATED WITH THE UNIVERSITY OF MISSISSIPPI.