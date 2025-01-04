Basketball
How to watch Rebels’ SEC opener: Rebel Roundup
Your daily briefing on what’s going on with Ole Miss Athletics, including how to watch the Rebels’ first SEC game of the season.
No. 24 Ole Miss is one of 10 SEC teams ranked in the AP Top 25 Poll and will open conference play against one of the six unranked SEC teams on Saturday.
The Rebels will host Georgia on Saturday morning that will be televised on SEC Network. The Bulldogs will come to Oxford on a seven-game winning streak and received votes in the AP and Coaches Top 25 Polls.
Here’s everything you need to know to watch or listen to the Rebels’ first SEC game of the season:
How to Watch: Georgia at No. 24 Ole Miss Men’s Basketball
- Who: Georgia Bulldogs (12-1) vs. No. 24 Ole Miss Rebels (11-2)
- When: 11 a.m., Saturday
- Where: SJB Pavilion, Oxford, Miss.
- TV: SEC Network
- Radio: Ole Miss Radio Network
- Series: Georgia leads the all-time series 78-47
- Last meeting: Georgia 69, Ole Miss 66 (March 5, 2024)
- Last time out, Bulldogs: def. South Carolina State, 79-72
- Last time out, Rebels: lost to Memphis, 87-70
Yesterday’s Results
No games played.
Today’s Ole Miss Schedule
Men’s Basketball: Georgia at No. 24 Ole Miss, 11 a.m., SEC Network
Daily Dose Of Archie Manning
“Deep inside, we’re still the boys of autumn, that magic time of the year that once swept us onto America’s fields.”
2024 Ole Miss Football
|Sat, Aug 31
|vs Furman
|W, 76-0
|Sat, Sep 7
|vs Middle Tennessee
|W, 52-3
|Sat, Sep 14
|@ Wake Forest
|W, 40-6
|Sat, Sep 21
|vs Georgia Southern
|W, 52-13
|Sat, Sep 28
|vs Kentucky
|L, 20-17
|Sat, Oct 5
|@ South Carolina
|W, 27-3
|Sat, Oct 12
|vs LSU
|L, 29-26 (2 OT)
|Sat, Oct 26
|vs Oklahoma
|W, 26-14
|Sat, Nov 2
|@ Arkansas
|W, 63-35
|Sat, Nov 16
|vs Georgia
|W, 28-10
|Sat, Nov 23
|@ Florida
|L, 24-17
|Sat, Nov 30
|vs Mississippi State
|W, 26-14
|Thu, Jan 2
|vs Duke (Gator Bowl)
|W, 52-20
Ole Miss Men’s Basketball
|Mon, Nov 4
|vs Long Island University
|W, 90-60
|Fri, Nov 8
|vs Grambling
|W, 66-64
|Tue, Nov 12
|vs South Alabama
|W, 64-54
|Sat, Nov 16
|vs Colorado State
|W, 84-69
|Thu, Nov 21
|vs Oral Roberts
|L, 100-68
|Thu, Nov 28
|vs BYU
|W, 96-85 OT
|Fri, Nov 29
|vs 13 Purdue
|L, 80-78
|Tue, Dec 3
|@ Louisville
|W, 86-63
|Sat, Dec 7
|vs Lindenwood
|W, 86-53
|Sat, Dec 14
|vs Southern Miss
|W, 77-46
|Tue, Dec 17
|vs Southern
|W, 74-61
|Sat, Dec 21
|vs Queens University
|W, 80-62
|Sat, Dec 28
|@ Memphis
|L, 87-70
|Sat, Jan 4
|vs Georgia
|11:00 AM
SECN
|Wed, Jan 8
|@ 23 Arkansas
|6:00 PM
TBA
|Sat, Jan 11
|vs LSU
|5:00 PM
SECN
|Tue, Jan 14
|@ 5 Alabama
|6:00 PM
TBA
|Sat, Jan 18
|@ 17 Mississippi State
|5:00 PM
TBA
|Wed, Jan 22
|vs 13 Texas A&M
|8:00 PM
TBA
|Sat, Jan 25
|@ Missouri
|5:00 PM
SECN
|Wed, Jan 29
|vs Texas
|8:00 PM
ESPN2
|Sat, Feb 1
|vs 2 Auburn
|3:00 PM
TBA
|Tue, Feb 4
|vs 10 Kentucky
|6:00 PM
ESPN
|Sat, Feb 8
|@ LSU
|7:30 PM
SECN
|Wed, Feb 12
|@ South Carolina
|6:00 PM
SECN
|Sat, Feb 15
|vs 17 Mississippi State
|5:00 PM
TBA
|Sat, Feb 22
|@ Vanderbilt
|2:30 PM
SECN
|Wed, Feb 26
|@ 2 Auburn
|6:00 PM
TBA
|Sat, Mar 1
|vs 12 Oklahoma
|1:00 PM
TBA
|Wed, Mar 5
|vs 1 Tennessee
|8:00 PM
TBA
|Sat, Mar 8
|@ 6 Florida
|5:00 PM
SECN