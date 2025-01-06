Connect with us

Texas A&M rallies to beat Ole Miss: Rebel Roundup

Your daily briefing on what’s going on with Ole Miss Athletics, including the Rebels field goal-less fourth quarter against Texas A&M.

Published

11 hours ago

on

Ole Miss scored just six points in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s game against Texas A&M while the defense gave up 20 to give the Rebels their first SEC loss this season.

The Rebels failed to score any field goals in the fourth quarter, going 0-for-12 from the floor and 0-for-3 from beyond the three-point line. All six Ole Miss points came from the charity stripe.

The game’s ending came in stark contrast to the game’s opening quarter. Ole Miss opened the game with a 22-point first quarter and built a 41-25 lead at halftime. Texas A&M began to close the gap with the Rebels in the third quarter, heading into the final frame with a 52-40 score.

Madison Scott led Ole Miss in  scoring with 14 points (five rebounds and two assists), Starr Jacobs had 11 points (four rebounds, one block) and Sira Thienou had 10 (four rebounds). Sole Williams led Texas A&M in scoring with 18 points and Jada Malone was next with 14.

Ole Miss (10-4, 1-1 SEC) will return to action on Thursday at home against Vanderbilt. Tip-off is set for 6:30 p.m.

Women’s Basketball: Texas A&M 60, Ole Miss 58

