Basketball
Texas A&M rallies to beat Ole Miss: Rebel Roundup
Your daily briefing on what’s going on with Ole Miss Athletics, including the Rebels field goal-less fourth quarter against Texas A&M.
Ole Miss scored just six points in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s game against Texas A&M while the defense gave up 20 to give the Rebels their first SEC loss this season.
The Rebels failed to score any field goals in the fourth quarter, going 0-for-12 from the floor and 0-for-3 from beyond the three-point line. All six Ole Miss points came from the charity stripe.
The game’s ending came in stark contrast to the game’s opening quarter. Ole Miss opened the game with a 22-point first quarter and built a 41-25 lead at halftime. Texas A&M began to close the gap with the Rebels in the third quarter, heading into the final frame with a 52-40 score.
Madison Scott led Ole Miss in scoring with 14 points (five rebounds and two assists), Starr Jacobs had 11 points (four rebounds, one block) and Sira Thienou had 10 (four rebounds). Sole Williams led Texas A&M in scoring with 18 points and Jada Malone was next with 14.
Ole Miss (10-4, 1-1 SEC) will return to action on Thursday at home against Vanderbilt. Tip-off is set for 6:30 p.m.
Yesterday’s Results
Women’s Basketball: Texas A&M 60, Ole Miss 58
Today’s Ole Miss Schedule
No games played.
Did You Notice?
Metcalf. Money. pic.twitter.com/XNjs7LjaIm
— Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) January 5, 2025
Daily Dose Of Archie Manning
“Sometimes you gotta mess up a little bit to wake up.”
We’ll Leave You With This
Played For Each Other#HottyToddy pic.twitter.com/soWWW2TxY1
— Ole Miss Football (@OleMissFB) January 4, 2025
2024 Ole Miss Football
|Sat, Aug 31
|vs Furman
|W, 76-0
|Sat, Sep 7
|vs Middle Tennessee
|W, 52-3
|Sat, Sep 14
|@ Wake Forest
|W, 40-6
|Sat, Sep 21
|vs Georgia Southern
|W, 52-13
|Sat, Sep 28
|vs Kentucky
|L, 20-17
|Sat, Oct 5
|@ South Carolina
|W, 27-3
|Sat, Oct 12
|vs LSU
|L, 29-26 (2 OT)
|Sat, Oct 26
|vs Oklahoma
|W, 26-14
|Sat, Nov 2
|@ Arkansas
|W, 63-35
|Sat, Nov 16
|vs Georgia
|W, 28-10
|Sat, Nov 23
|@ Florida
|L, 24-17
|Sat, Nov 30
|vs Mississippi State
|W, 26-14
|Thu, Jan 2
|vs Duke (Gator Bowl)
|W, 52-20
Ole Miss Men’s Basketball
|Mon, Nov 4
|vs Long Island University
|W, 90-60
|Fri, Nov 8
|vs Grambling
|W, 66-64
|Tue, Nov 12
|vs South Alabama
|W, 64-54
|Sat, Nov 16
|vs Colorado State
|W, 84-69
|Thu, Nov 21
|vs Oral Roberts
|L, 100-68
|Thu, Nov 28
|vs BYU
|W, 96-85 OT
|Fri, Nov 29
|vs 13 Purdue
|L, 80-78
|Tue, Dec 3
|@ Louisville
|W, 86-63
|Sat, Dec 7
|vs Lindenwood
|W, 86-53
|Sat, Dec 14
|vs Southern Miss
|W, 77-46
|Tue, Dec 17
|vs Southern
|W, 74-61
|Sat, Dec 21
|vs Queens University
|W, 80-62
|Sat, Dec 28
|@ Memphis
|L, 87-70
|Sat, Jan 4
|vs Georgia
|11:00 AM
SECN
|Wed, Jan 8
|@ 23 Arkansas
|6:00 PM
TBA
|Sat, Jan 11
|vs LSU
|5:00 PM
SECN
|Tue, Jan 14
|@ 5 Alabama
|6:00 PM
TBA
|Sat, Jan 18
|@ 17 Mississippi State
|5:00 PM
TBA
|Wed, Jan 22
|vs 13 Texas A&M
|8:00 PM
TBA
|Sat, Jan 25
|@ Missouri
|5:00 PM
SECN
|Wed, Jan 29
|vs Texas
|8:00 PM
ESPN2
|Sat, Feb 1
|vs 2 Auburn
|3:00 PM
TBA
|Tue, Feb 4
|vs 10 Kentucky
|6:00 PM
ESPN
|Sat, Feb 8
|@ LSU
|7:30 PM
SECN
|Wed, Feb 12
|@ South Carolina
|6:00 PM
SECN
|Sat, Feb 15
|vs 17 Mississippi State
|5:00 PM
TBA
|Sat, Feb 22
|@ Vanderbilt
|2:30 PM
SECN
|Wed, Feb 26
|@ 2 Auburn
|6:00 PM
TBA
|Sat, Mar 1
|vs 12 Oklahoma
|1:00 PM
TBA
|Wed, Mar 5
|vs 1 Tennessee
|8:00 PM
TBA
|Sat, Mar 8
|@ 6 Florida
|5:00 PM
SECN