Ole Miss moves up in latest top 25 rankings

Ole Miss didn’t have the best of weeks last week, going 1-1 in its two games. But the Rebels didn’t fall in the latest AP Top 25 Poll. In fact, they gained a spot.

The Rebels (12-2 1-0) moved up to No. 23 in the AP Top 25 after losing to Memphis (87-70) and opening SEC play with a 63-51 win against Georgia. Ole Miss also moved up one spot in the USA Today Coaches Poll to No. 22.

Nine of the AP Top 25 ranked teams were SEC schools, and that number grows to 13 when including teams that received votes. That also includes the Rebels’ next opponent.

Unranked, but receiving votes, Arkansas and its first-year coach John Calipari will host No. 23 Ole Miss on Wednesday. The game will air on ESPN2 starting at 6 p.m. The Razorbacks opened its SEC slate with a 76-52 loss to No. 1 Tennessee on Saturday.

AP Men’s Basketball Top 25 Rankings

Team – Record (First place votes)