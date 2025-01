Ole Miss coach meets with media after Rebels fell out of the AP Top 25

Ole Miss women’s basketball team had a rough week to start SEC play. The Rebels beat Auburn 85-58, but fell to Texas A&M, 60-58.

That loss was enough to drop the Rebels outside of the AP Top 25 rankings. Ole Miss received 14 votes in the latest poll, which was the third-most amongst the unranked teams.

Later in the day, Ole Miss head coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin took part in a previously scheduled media availability session and covered a variety of topics, including the Rebels’ upcoming game on Thursday against Vanderbilt.