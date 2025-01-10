Connect with us

Basketball

Ole Miss notches big win against Vanderbilt: Rebel Roundup

Published

8 hours ago

on

Ole Miss women’s basketball team took a step towards rejoining the top 25 teams Thursday night with an 87-59 victory against Vanderbilt.

The Rebels (11-4, 2-1 SEC) never trailed Vanderbilt (14-3, 1-2 SEC) at home and registered a 52.4 field goal percentage in the win. The Rebels’ defense forced 23 turnovers, three blocks and six steals as well.

All five Ole Miss starters scored 10 or more points, led by Kennedy Todd-Williams with 25 points (who also led the Rebels with six rebounds), followed by Sira Thienou with 16 and Starr Jacobs, Madison Scott and Tameiya Sadler with 10 each. Scott, Sadler and Todd-Williams tied for the team lead in assists with seven apiece.

Ole Miss will be able to secure its spot in the next batch of top 25 rankings with a win Sunday against No. 18 Alabama. Tip-off is scheduled for 3 p.m. on SEC Network+.

Yesterday’s Results

Women’s Basketball: Ole Miss 87, Vanderbilt 59

Today’s Ole Miss Schedule

No games played.

Did You Notice?

  • Ole Miss catcher Campbell Smithwick is ranked as the No. 60 overall collegiate sophomore in Perfect Game’s Top 101 Collegiate Sophomores. He’s the sixth-highest ranked catcher and 23rd-highest ranked SEC player on the list.
  • Incoming freshman for the Ole Miss volleyball program, Caroline Ellis, has been selected as the Gatorade Player of the Year in the state of Connecticut. A native of Stamford, Conn., Ellis is set to join the Rebels and finished her senior campaign with 279 kills, 137 digs, 40 assists and 29 service aces to propel the King School to a 21-0 record and the New England Prep School Athletic Council Class A tournament title this past season.
  • Ole Miss track & field junior and reigning NCAA shot put champion Tarik Robinson-O’Hagan has landed a spot on the preseason watch list for The Bowerman Award for 2025 that is presented each year to the most outstanding male and female athletes in the nation.

Daily Dose Of Archie Manning

“I’ve said publicly, and it’s true, I’ve had a lot of wonderful things come my way. But personally, the greatest thing I ever accomplished was when I was named the starting quarterback at Ole Miss. That was my childhood dream, as it was thousands of kids in Mississippi.”

We’ll Leave You With This

2024 Ole Miss Football

Sat, Aug 31Furman Logovs Furman W, 76-0
Sat, Sep 7Middle Tennessee Logovs Middle TennesseeW, 52-3
Sat, Sep 14Wake Forest Logo@ Wake ForestW, 40-6
Sat, Sep 21Georgia Southern Logovs Georgia SouthernW, 52-13
Sat, Sep 28Kentucky Logovs KentuckyL, 20-17
Sat, Oct 5South Carolina Logo@ South CarolinaW, 27-3
Sat, Oct 12LSU Logovs LSUL, 29-26 (2 OT)
Sat, Oct 26Oklahoma Logovs OklahomaW, 26-14
Sat, Nov 2Arkansas Logo@ ArkansasW, 63-35
Sat, Nov 16Georgia Logovs GeorgiaW, 28-10
Sat, Nov 23Florida Logo@ FloridaL, 24-17
Sat, Nov 30Mississippi State Logovs Mississippi StateW, 26-14
Thu, Jan 2Duke Logovs Duke (Gator Bowl)W, 52-20

Ole Miss Men’s Basketball

Mon, Nov 4Long Island University Logovs Long Island University W, 90-60
Fri, Nov 8Grambling Logovs GramblingW, 66-64
Tue, Nov 12South Alabama Logovs South AlabamaW, 64-54
Sat, Nov 16Colorado State Logovs Colorado StateW, 84-69
Thu, Nov 21Oral Roberts Logovs Oral RobertsL, 100-68
Thu, Nov 28BYU Logovs BYUW, 96-85 OT
Fri, Nov 29Purdue Logovs 13 PurdueL, 80-78
Tue, Dec 3Louisville Logo@ LouisvilleW, 86-63
Sat, Dec 7Lindenwood Logovs LindenwoodW, 86-53
Sat, Dec 14Georgia Logovs Southern MissW, 77-46
Tue, Dec 17Southern Logovs SouthernW, 74-61
Sat, Dec 21Queens University Logovs Queens UniversityW, 80-62
Sat, Dec 28Memphis Logo@ MemphisL, 87-70
Sat, Jan 4Georgia Logovs Georgia11:00 AM
SECN
Wed, Jan 8Arkansas Logo@ 23 Arkansas6:00 PM
TBA
Sat, Jan 11LSU Logovs LSU5:00 PM
SECN
Tue, Jan 14Alabama Logo@ 5 Alabama6:00 PM
TBA
Sat, Jan 18Mississippi State Logo@ 17 Mississippi State5:00 PM
TBA
Wed, Jan 22Texas A&M State Logovs 13 Texas A&M8:00 PM
TBA
Sat, Jan 25Missouri Logo@ Missouri5:00 PM
SECN
Wed, Jan 29Texas Logovs Texas8:00 PM
ESPN2
Sat, Feb 1Auburn Logovs 2 Auburn3:00 PM
TBA
Tue, Feb 4Kentucky Logovs 10 Kentucky6:00 PM
ESPN
Sat, Feb 8LSU Logo@ LSU7:30 PM
SECN
Wed, Feb 12South Carolina Logo@ South Carolina6:00 PM
SECN
Sat, Feb 15Mississippi State Logovs 17 Mississippi State5:00 PM
TBA
Sat, Feb 22Auburn Logo@ Vanderbilt2:30 PM
SECN
Wed, Feb 26Auburn Logo@ 2 Auburn6:00 PM
TBA
Sat, Mar 1Oklahoma Logovs 12 Oklahoma1:00 PM
TBA
Wed, Mar 5Tennessee Logovs 1 Tennessee8:00 PM
TBA
Sat, Mar 8Florida Logo@ 6 Florida5:00 PM
SECN

