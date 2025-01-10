Ole Miss notches big win against Vanderbilt: Rebel Roundup

Ole Miss women’s basketball team took a step towards rejoining the top 25 teams Thursday night with an 87-59 victory against Vanderbilt.

The Rebels (11-4, 2-1 SEC) never trailed Vanderbilt (14-3, 1-2 SEC) at home and registered a 52.4 field goal percentage in the win. The Rebels’ defense forced 23 turnovers, three blocks and six steals as well.

BIGGGG mood ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/gD9lgqC9W8 — Ole Miss Women's BB (@OleMissWBB) January 10, 2025

All five Ole Miss starters scored 10 or more points, led by Kennedy Todd-Williams with 25 points (who also led the Rebels with six rebounds), followed by Sira Thienou with 16 and Starr Jacobs, Madison Scott and Tameiya Sadler with 10 each. Scott, Sadler and Todd-Williams tied for the team lead in assists with seven apiece.

Ole Miss will be able to secure its spot in the next batch of top 25 rankings with a win Sunday against No. 18 Alabama. Tip-off is scheduled for 3 p.m. on SEC Network+.

Yesterday’s Results

Women’s Basketball: Ole Miss 87, Vanderbilt 59

Today’s Ole Miss Schedule

No games played.

Did You Notice?

Ole Miss catcher Campbell Smithwick is ranked as the No. 60 overall collegiate sophomore in Perfect Game’s Top 101 Collegiate Sophomores. He’s the sixth-highest ranked catcher and 23 rd -highest ranked SEC player on the list.

-highest ranked SEC player on the list. Incoming freshman for the Ole Miss volleyball program, Caroline Ellis, has been selected as the Gatorade Player of the Year in the state of Connecticut. A native of Stamford, Conn., Ellis is set to join the Rebels and finished her senior campaign with 279 kills, 137 digs, 40 assists and 29 service aces to propel the King School to a 21-0 record and the New England Prep School Athletic Council Class A tournament title this past season.

Ole Miss track & field junior and reigning NCAA shot put champion Tarik Robinson-O’Hagan has landed a spot on the preseason watch list for The Bowerman Award for 2025 that is presented each year to the most outstanding male and female athletes in the nation.

Daily Dose Of Archie Manning

“I’ve said publicly, and it’s true, I’ve had a lot of wonderful things come my way. But personally, the greatest thing I ever accomplished was when I was named the starting quarterback at Ole Miss. That was my childhood dream, as it was thousands of kids in Mississippi.”

