How to watch LSU at No. 23 Ole Miss: Rebel Roundup

No. 23 Ole Miss has a chance to extend its win streak to start its SEC slate on Saturday when the Rebels host LSU at SJB Pavilion.

The Tigers are still searching for their first SEC win of the season after falling to Missouri and Vanderbilt to start conference play. Ole Miss, meanwhile, has notched wins against Arkansas and Georgia within the last week.

A win against LSU becomes more important when looking ahead to the Rebels’ upcoming SEC games. Their next three games are against teams ranked in the top 15 of the AP Top 25 Poll, including instate rival No. 14 Mississippi State.

Here’s everything you need to know to watch or listen to the Rebels and Tigers clash on Saturday:

How to Watch: LSU at No. 23 Ole Miss

Who: LSU Tigers (11-4, 0-2 SEC) vs. No. 23 Ole Miss Rebels (13-2, 2-0 SEC)

LSU Tigers (11-4, 0-2 SEC) vs. No. 23 Ole Miss Rebels (13-2, 2-0 SEC) When: 5 p.m., Saturday, January 11

5 p.m., Saturday, January 11 Where: SJB Pavilion

SJB Pavilion TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Radio: Ole Miss Radio Network

Ole Miss Radio Network Series: LSU leads the all-timer series 126-91

LSU leads the all-timer series 126-91 Last meeting: LSU 89, Ole Miss 80

LSU 89, Ole Miss 80 Last time out, Rebels : def. Arkansas 73-66

: def. Arkansas 73-66 Last time out, Tigers: lost to Missouri, 83-67

Today’s Ole Miss Schedule

Men’s Basketball: LSU at No. 23 Ole Miss, 5 p.m., SEC Network

Track and Field: Ole Miss at Commodore Challenge, 8 a.m., SEC Network+

