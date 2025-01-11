Connect with us

Basketball

How to watch LSU at No. 23 Ole Miss: Rebel Roundup

Your daily briefing on what’s going on with Ole Miss Athletics, including everything you need to know to watch the Rebels face LSU.

Published

2 hours ago

on

Rebels forward Matthew Murrell on the sidelines in a win over Arkansa

No. 23 Ole Miss has a chance to extend its win streak to start its SEC slate on Saturday when the Rebels host LSU at SJB Pavilion.

The Tigers are still searching for their first SEC win of the season after falling to Missouri and Vanderbilt to start conference play. Ole Miss, meanwhile, has notched wins against Arkansas and Georgia within the last week.

A win against LSU becomes more important when looking ahead to the Rebels’ upcoming SEC games. Their next three games are against teams ranked in the top 15 of the AP Top 25 Poll, including instate rival No. 14 Mississippi State.

Here’s everything you need to know to watch or listen to the Rebels and Tigers clash on Saturday:

How to Watch: LSU at No. 23 Ole Miss

  • Who: LSU Tigers (11-4, 0-2 SEC) vs. No. 23 Ole Miss Rebels (13-2, 2-0 SEC)
  • When: 5 p.m., Saturday, January 11
  • Where: SJB Pavilion
  • TV: SEC Network
  • Radio: Ole Miss Radio Network
  • Series: LSU leads the all-timer series 126-91
  • Last meeting: LSU 89, Ole Miss 80
  • Last time out, Rebels: def. Arkansas 73-66
  • Last time out, Tigers: lost to Missouri, 83-67

Yesterday’s Results

No games played.

Today’s Ole Miss Schedule

Men’s Basketball: LSU at No. 23 Ole Miss, 5 p.m., SEC Network

Track and Field: Ole Miss at Commodore Challenge, 8 a.m., SEC Network+

Did You Notice?

Daily Dose Of Archie Manning

“People are just so passionate about football in the South. Great rivalries through the years. Unbelievable rivalries. It’s healthy.”

We’ll Leave You With This

2024 Ole Miss Football

Sat, Aug 31Furman Logovs Furman W, 76-0
Sat, Sep 7Middle Tennessee Logovs Middle TennesseeW, 52-3
Sat, Sep 14Wake Forest Logo@ Wake ForestW, 40-6
Sat, Sep 21Georgia Southern Logovs Georgia SouthernW, 52-13
Sat, Sep 28Kentucky Logovs KentuckyL, 20-17
Sat, Oct 5South Carolina Logo@ South CarolinaW, 27-3
Sat, Oct 12LSU Logovs LSUL, 29-26 (2 OT)
Sat, Oct 26Oklahoma Logovs OklahomaW, 26-14
Sat, Nov 2Arkansas Logo@ ArkansasW, 63-35
Sat, Nov 16Georgia Logovs GeorgiaW, 28-10
Sat, Nov 23Florida Logo@ FloridaL, 24-17
Sat, Nov 30Mississippi State Logovs Mississippi StateW, 26-14
Thu, Jan 2Duke Logovs Duke (Gator Bowl)W, 52-20

Ole Miss Men’s Basketball

Mon, Nov 4Long Island University Logovs Long Island University W, 90-60
Fri, Nov 8Grambling Logovs GramblingW, 66-64
Tue, Nov 12South Alabama Logovs South AlabamaW, 64-54
Sat, Nov 16Colorado State Logovs Colorado StateW, 84-69
Thu, Nov 21Oral Roberts Logovs Oral RobertsL, 100-68
Thu, Nov 28BYU Logovs BYUW, 96-85 OT
Fri, Nov 29Purdue Logovs 13 PurdueL, 80-78
Tue, Dec 3Louisville Logo@ LouisvilleW, 86-63
Sat, Dec 7Lindenwood Logovs LindenwoodW, 86-53
Sat, Dec 14Georgia Logovs Southern MissW, 77-46
Tue, Dec 17Southern Logovs SouthernW, 74-61
Sat, Dec 21Queens University Logovs Queens UniversityW, 80-62
Sat, Dec 28Memphis Logo@ MemphisL, 87-70
Sat, Jan 4Georgia Logovs Georgia11:00 AM
SECN
Wed, Jan 8Arkansas Logo@ 23 Arkansas6:00 PM
TBA
Sat, Jan 11LSU Logovs LSU5:00 PM
SECN
Tue, Jan 14Alabama Logo@ 5 Alabama6:00 PM
TBA
Sat, Jan 18Mississippi State Logo@ 17 Mississippi State5:00 PM
TBA
Wed, Jan 22Texas A&M State Logovs 13 Texas A&M8:00 PM
TBA
Sat, Jan 25Missouri Logo@ Missouri5:00 PM
SECN
Wed, Jan 29Texas Logovs Texas8:00 PM
ESPN2
Sat, Feb 1Auburn Logovs 2 Auburn3:00 PM
TBA
Tue, Feb 4Kentucky Logovs 10 Kentucky6:00 PM
ESPN
Sat, Feb 8LSU Logo@ LSU7:30 PM
SECN
Wed, Feb 12South Carolina Logo@ South Carolina6:00 PM
SECN
Sat, Feb 15Mississippi State Logovs 17 Mississippi State5:00 PM
TBA
Sat, Feb 22Auburn Logo@ Vanderbilt2:30 PM
SECN
Wed, Feb 26Auburn Logo@ 2 Auburn6:00 PM
TBA
Sat, Mar 1Oklahoma Logovs 12 Oklahoma1:00 PM
TBA
Wed, Mar 5Tennessee Logovs 1 Tennessee8:00 PM
TBA
Sat, Mar 8Florida Logo@ 6 Florida5:00 PM
SECN

