Basketball
No. 23 Ole Miss dominates second half against LSU
Ole Miss Rebels scored 43 points in second quarter to record a third-straight SEC win to start the season, but challenges await the Rebels.
No. 23 Ole Miss dominated the second half of its Saturday game against LSU, scoring 49 of its points in a 7-65 win at home.
The Rebels led by just two points at halftime, but ended the game making 49.1 percent of its field goals, including 36 percent from beyond the three-point line. At one point, the Rebels led LSU by 21 points and, on the flip side, LSU’s largest lead was just 8 points.
Dia from downtown@malikkdia x #HottyToddy pic.twitter.com/ELy0pzEeFN
— Ole Miss Men’s Basketball (@OleMissMBB) January 12, 2025
Defensively, the Rebels held LSU to a 40.7 field goal percentage and forced the Tigers into 17 turnovers, 12 of which were steals.
Malik Dia continued his hot streak, leading Ole Miss with 19 points and 7 rebounds. Jaemyn Brakefield added 16 points, 5 rebounds, 2 assists and 2steals off the bench. Sean Pedulla scored 11 points of his own while also having four assists, two rebounds and two steals. Dre Davis and Jaylen Murray each had 10 points for Ole Miss.
Brake attacks the basket 💪@Jaemyn1 x #HottyToddy pic.twitter.com/DKxmhsbZu4
— Ole Miss Men’s Basketball (@OleMissMBB) January 12, 2025
Cam Carter led LSU in scoring with 16 points and Daimon Collins was next with 14 points.
With a third SEC win, the Rebels’ upcoming schedule gives them a chance to move up further in the SEC standings and top 25 rankings.
Nothin' But Net 💰#HottyToddy x #Culture pic.twitter.com/twiFoCfYS0
— Ole Miss Men’s Basketball (@OleMissMBB) January 12, 2025
Ole Miss’s next three games are against ranked SEC teams starting with No. 5 Alabama on Tuesday. The Rebels will then travel to Starkville to face its biggest rival, No. 14 Mississippi State and cap off their three-game gauntlet at home against No. 10 Texas A&M.
Tuesday’s game against the Crimson Tide is scheduled to air on ESPNU starting at 6 p.m.
