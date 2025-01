Ole Miss coach Chris Beard talk’s about team’s win against LSU

No. 23 Ole Miss scored 49 of its 77 points in the second half against LSU to record a 77-65 win at home on Saturday. The Rebels are now 3-0 to start their SEC play, but they’ll have a touch challenge to stay unbeaten in conference play. Ole Miss’s next three games are against ranked SEC teams starting with No. 5 Alabama on Tuesday. The Rebels will then travel to Starkville to face its biggest rival, No. 14 Mississippi State and cap off their three-game gauntlet at home against No. 10 Texas A&M. Rebels’ coach Chris Beard talked about the Rebels’ win against LSU and previews the upcoming slate of games after Saturday’s game.