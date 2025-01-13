Connect with us

How to Watch: Ole Miss at Alabama

The Ole Miss Rebels kickoff a three-game stretch of top 10 opponents this week, starting with the nation’s best scoring offense in Alabama.

Published

9 hours ago

on

Rebels guard Sean Pedulla with the ball in a win over Arkansas

No. 23 Ole Miss faces arguably its toughest three-game stretch of the season and starts that stretch against the best of those three teams.

The Rebels will travel to Tusacloosa, Ala.to face No. 5 Alabama. On Saturday, the Rebels will then travel to its biggest rival, No. 14 Mississippi State on Saturday. They’ll then conclude the three-game stretch at home against No. 10 Texas A&M on January 22.

But the Crimson Tide represent the toughest opponent.

Alabama boasts the nation’s top scoring offense with 91.1 points per game, while Ole Miss is averaging only 79 ppg. The Rebels, however, do have a higher ranked scoring defense at No. 30 in the nation with opponents averaging 64.5 ppg.

The Crimson Tide are led by guard Mark Sears who is averaging 19.1 ppg this season. Three other guards are averaging double digits, including Labraon Philon (12.1), Latrell Wrightsell Jr. (11.5) and Aden Holloway (10.8). Forward Grant Nelson is averaging 12.2 ppg while leading the team in rebounds with 8.6 per game.

Here’s everything you need to know to watch or listen to Ole Miss take on Alabama:

How to Watch: No. 23 Ole Miss at No. 5 Alabama

Who: No. 23 Ole Miss Rebels (14-2, 3-0 SEC) at No. 5 Alabama (14-2, 3-0 SEC)
When: 6 p.m., Tuesday, January 14
Where: Coleman Coliseum, Tuscaloosa, Ala.
TV: ESPNU
Radio: Ole Miss Radio Network
Series: Alabama leads the all-time series, 127-58
Last meeting: Alabama won 103-88 in Oxford, Miss.
Last time out, ALA: def. No 10 Texas A&M, 94-88
Last time out, OM: def. LSU, 77-65

2024 Ole Miss Football

Sat, Aug 31Furman Logovs Furman W, 76-0
Sat, Sep 7Middle Tennessee Logovs Middle TennesseeW, 52-3
Sat, Sep 14Wake Forest Logo@ Wake ForestW, 40-6
Sat, Sep 21Georgia Southern Logovs Georgia SouthernW, 52-13
Sat, Sep 28Kentucky Logovs KentuckyL, 20-17
Sat, Oct 5South Carolina Logo@ South CarolinaW, 27-3
Sat, Oct 12LSU Logovs LSUL, 29-26 (2 OT)
Sat, Oct 26Oklahoma Logovs OklahomaW, 26-14
Sat, Nov 2Arkansas Logo@ ArkansasW, 63-35
Sat, Nov 16Georgia Logovs GeorgiaW, 28-10
Sat, Nov 23Florida Logo@ FloridaL, 24-17
Sat, Nov 30Mississippi State Logovs Mississippi StateW, 26-14
Thu, Jan 2Duke Logovs Duke (Gator Bowl)W, 52-20

Ole Miss Men’s Basketball

Mon, Nov 4Long Island University Logovs Long Island University W, 90-60
Fri, Nov 8Grambling Logovs GramblingW, 66-64
Tue, Nov 12South Alabama Logovs South AlabamaW, 64-54
Sat, Nov 16Colorado State Logovs Colorado StateW, 84-69
Thu, Nov 21Oral Roberts Logovs Oral RobertsL, 100-68
Thu, Nov 28BYU Logovs BYUW, 96-85 OT
Fri, Nov 29Purdue Logovs 13 PurdueL, 80-78
Tue, Dec 3Louisville Logo@ LouisvilleW, 86-63
Sat, Dec 7Lindenwood Logovs LindenwoodW, 86-53
Sat, Dec 14Georgia Logovs Southern MissW, 77-46
Tue, Dec 17Southern Logovs SouthernW, 74-61
Sat, Dec 21Queens University Logovs Queens UniversityW, 80-62
Sat, Dec 28Memphis Logo@ MemphisL, 87-70
Sat, Jan 4Georgia Logovs Georgia11:00 AM
SECN
Wed, Jan 8Arkansas Logo@ 23 Arkansas6:00 PM
TBA
Sat, Jan 11LSU Logovs LSU5:00 PM
SECN
Tue, Jan 14Alabama Logo@ 5 Alabama6:00 PM
TBA
Sat, Jan 18Mississippi State Logo@ 17 Mississippi State5:00 PM
TBA
Wed, Jan 22Texas A&M State Logovs 13 Texas A&M8:00 PM
TBA
Sat, Jan 25Missouri Logo@ Missouri5:00 PM
SECN
Wed, Jan 29Texas Logovs Texas8:00 PM
ESPN2
Sat, Feb 1Auburn Logovs 2 Auburn3:00 PM
TBA
Tue, Feb 4Kentucky Logovs 10 Kentucky6:00 PM
ESPN
Sat, Feb 8LSU Logo@ LSU7:30 PM
SECN
Wed, Feb 12South Carolina Logo@ South Carolina6:00 PM
SECN
Sat, Feb 15Mississippi State Logovs 17 Mississippi State5:00 PM
TBA
Sat, Feb 22Auburn Logo@ Vanderbilt2:30 PM
SECN
Wed, Feb 26Auburn Logo@ 2 Auburn6:00 PM
TBA
Sat, Mar 1Oklahoma Logovs 12 Oklahoma1:00 PM
TBA
Wed, Mar 5Tennessee Logovs 1 Tennessee8:00 PM
TBA
Sat, Mar 8Florida Logo@ 6 Florida5:00 PM
SECN

