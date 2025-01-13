How to Watch: Ole Miss at Alabama

No. 23 Ole Miss faces arguably its toughest three-game stretch of the season and starts that stretch against the best of those three teams.

The Rebels will travel to Tusacloosa, Ala.to face No. 5 Alabama. On Saturday, the Rebels will then travel to its biggest rival, No. 14 Mississippi State on Saturday. They’ll then conclude the three-game stretch at home against No. 10 Texas A&M on January 22.

But the Crimson Tide represent the toughest opponent.

Alabama boasts the nation’s top scoring offense with 91.1 points per game, while Ole Miss is averaging only 79 ppg. The Rebels, however, do have a higher ranked scoring defense at No. 30 in the nation with opponents averaging 64.5 ppg.

The Crimson Tide are led by guard Mark Sears who is averaging 19.1 ppg this season. Three other guards are averaging double digits, including Labraon Philon (12.1), Latrell Wrightsell Jr. (11.5) and Aden Holloway (10.8). Forward Grant Nelson is averaging 12.2 ppg while leading the team in rebounds with 8.6 per game.

Here’s everything you need to know to watch or listen to Ole Miss take on Alabama:

How to Watch: No. 23 Ole Miss at No. 5 Alabama

Who: No. 23 Ole Miss Rebels (14-2, 3-0 SEC) at No. 5 Alabama (14-2, 3-0 SEC)

When: 6 p.m., Tuesday, January 14

Where: Coleman Coliseum, Tuscaloosa, Ala.

TV: ESPNU

Radio: Ole Miss Radio Network

Series: Alabama leads the all-time series, 127-58

Last meeting: Alabama won 103-88 in Oxford, Miss.

Last time out, ALA: def. No 10 Texas A&M, 94-88

Last time out, OM: def. LSU, 77-65