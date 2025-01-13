Basketball
How to Watch: Ole Miss at Alabama
The Ole Miss Rebels kickoff a three-game stretch of top 10 opponents this week, starting with the nation’s best scoring offense in Alabama.
No. 23 Ole Miss faces arguably its toughest three-game stretch of the season and starts that stretch against the best of those three teams.
The Rebels will travel to Tusacloosa, Ala.to face No. 5 Alabama. On Saturday, the Rebels will then travel to its biggest rival, No. 14 Mississippi State on Saturday. They’ll then conclude the three-game stretch at home against No. 10 Texas A&M on January 22.
But the Crimson Tide represent the toughest opponent.
Alabama boasts the nation’s top scoring offense with 91.1 points per game, while Ole Miss is averaging only 79 ppg. The Rebels, however, do have a higher ranked scoring defense at No. 30 in the nation with opponents averaging 64.5 ppg.
The Crimson Tide are led by guard Mark Sears who is averaging 19.1 ppg this season. Three other guards are averaging double digits, including Labraon Philon (12.1), Latrell Wrightsell Jr. (11.5) and Aden Holloway (10.8). Forward Grant Nelson is averaging 12.2 ppg while leading the team in rebounds with 8.6 per game.
re𝗪ind ⏮️
Ole Miss 77 | LSU 65#HottyToddy x #Culture pic.twitter.com/IeLiGht8Tr
— Ole Miss Men’s Basketball (@OleMissMBB) January 13, 2025
Here’s everything you need to know to watch or listen to Ole Miss take on Alabama:
How to Watch: No. 23 Ole Miss at No. 5 Alabama
Who: No. 23 Ole Miss Rebels (14-2, 3-0 SEC) at No. 5 Alabama (14-2, 3-0 SEC)
When: 6 p.m., Tuesday, January 14
Where: Coleman Coliseum, Tuscaloosa, Ala.
TV: ESPNU
Radio: Ole Miss Radio Network
Series: Alabama leads the all-time series, 127-58
Last meeting: Alabama won 103-88 in Oxford, Miss.
Last time out, ALA: def. No 10 Texas A&M, 94-88
Last time out, OM: def. LSU, 77-65
Ole Miss Men’s Basketball
|Mon, Nov 4
|vs Long Island University
|W, 90-60
|Fri, Nov 8
|vs Grambling
|W, 66-64
|Tue, Nov 12
|vs South Alabama
|W, 64-54
|Sat, Nov 16
|vs Colorado State
|W, 84-69
|Thu, Nov 21
|vs Oral Roberts
|L, 100-68
|Thu, Nov 28
|vs BYU
|W, 96-85 OT
|Fri, Nov 29
|vs 13 Purdue
|L, 80-78
|Tue, Dec 3
|@ Louisville
|W, 86-63
|Sat, Dec 7
|vs Lindenwood
|W, 86-53
|Sat, Dec 14
|vs Southern Miss
|W, 77-46
|Tue, Dec 17
|vs Southern
|W, 74-61
|Sat, Dec 21
|vs Queens University
|W, 80-62
|Sat, Dec 28
|@ Memphis
|L, 87-70
|Sat, Jan 4
|vs Georgia
|11:00 AM
SECN
|Wed, Jan 8
|@ 23 Arkansas
|6:00 PM
TBA
|Sat, Jan 11
|vs LSU
|5:00 PM
SECN
|Tue, Jan 14
|@ 5 Alabama
|6:00 PM
TBA
|Sat, Jan 18
|@ 17 Mississippi State
|5:00 PM
TBA
|Wed, Jan 22
|vs 13 Texas A&M
|8:00 PM
TBA
|Sat, Jan 25
|@ Missouri
|5:00 PM
SECN
|Wed, Jan 29
|vs Texas
|8:00 PM
ESPN2
|Sat, Feb 1
|vs 2 Auburn
|3:00 PM
TBA
|Tue, Feb 4
|vs 10 Kentucky
|6:00 PM
ESPN
|Sat, Feb 8
|@ LSU
|7:30 PM
SECN
|Wed, Feb 12
|@ South Carolina
|6:00 PM
SECN
|Sat, Feb 15
|vs 17 Mississippi State
|5:00 PM
TBA
|Sat, Feb 22
|@ Vanderbilt
|2:30 PM
SECN
|Wed, Feb 26
|@ 2 Auburn
|6:00 PM
TBA
|Sat, Mar 1
|vs 12 Oklahoma
|1:00 PM
TBA
|Wed, Mar 5
|vs 1 Tennessee
|8:00 PM
TBA
|Sat, Mar 8
|@ 6 Florida
|5:00 PM
SECN