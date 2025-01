Ole Miss coach talks about loss to No. 18 Alabama

Ole Miss women’s basketball found itself trailing No. 18 Alabama by 10 points at the start of the fourth quarter Sunday, but the Rebels came up just short in their comeback attempt, falling 84-78. The Rebels trailed by as many as 12 points in the second half and they closed primarily in the final quarter of play.

Ole Miss coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin talked about her team’s failed comeback attempt after Sunday’s game against Alabama. You can watch the full press conference here.

Ole Miss is now 2-2 in SEC games and will cap off a three-game home stand on Thursday against Florida. Tipoff is scheduled for 8 p.m.