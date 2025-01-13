Ole Miss players talk about failed comeback against Alabama

Ole Miss women’s basketball found itself trailing No. 18 Alabama by as many as 12 points in the second half of Sunday’s game in Oxford. Despite the Rebels’ comeback attempt closing the gap, it wasn’t enough as Alabama won 847-78.

Starr Jacobs scored 15 of her team-high 21 points in the fourth quarter. Jacobs also grabbed 12 rebounds in the game to record her second double-double of the season. Christeen Iwuala had 11 points and three rebounds coming off the bench for Ole Miss.

Both Jacobs and Iwuala met with media members after the six-point loss to Alabama. You can watch the full press conference here.

Ole Miss is now 2-2 in SEC games and will cap off a three-game home stand on Thursday against Florida. Tipoff is scheduled for 8 p.m.