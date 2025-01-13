Sing into Spring: Try an open rehearsal with Oxford Civic Chorus

Connect with us

Singing in a choir is good for your body, mind, and spirit. Oxford Civic Chorus starts open rehearsals January 20.

5 hours ago

Research shows that singing in a choir is good for your body, mind and spirit. Oxford Civic Chorus is gearing up for another fun season of music and community, and
the first few rehearsals are open to everyone — grab a friend and come to OU-UMC Wesley Hall at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 20. You’ll have a chance to meet the director and other members and sing some tunes from the spring program.

If you’re unable to attend on the 20th, you can still come to either of the next two rehearsals, Jan. 27 or Feb. 3. These are open rehearsals, so please feel free to invite someone you think might be interested. You don’t need any formal training to join — just the ability to match pitch and a love of singing.

Spring performance dates are May 3 and 4. The program is “The Great American Songbook,” featuring beloved music by Rodgers and Hammerstein, George Gershwin, Irving Berlin, Cole Porter and Leonard Bernstein.

Already know you want to participate? Visit oxfordcivicchorus.org and click “Join Us!” to fill out a membership application.

Hoping to see you on Jan. 20 or the next two Mondays!

Oxford Civic Chorus, a 501(c)(3), has been inspiring singers, enriching community and expanding musical horizons since 1998. The choir gathers for weekly rehearsals, performs two concerts a year, and is available to sing at local events. Join, donate or learn more at oxfordcivicchorus.org and facebook.com/OxfordCivicChorus.

