Filmmakers to Discuss Their Work as Part of Four-Day Oxford Film Festival

Filmmakers, Actors, Directors to Discuss Their Work

as Part of Four-Day Oxford Film Festival

22nd annual event runs Feb. 27 to March 2 in Oxford

OXFORD, MISSISSIPPI – The Oxford Film Festival is welcoming a who’s who among independent filmmakers for its 22nd annual event. The four-day festival features more than 80 films, many of which highlight Mississippi’s stories, culture, and history.

The festival is Feb. 27 to March 2 at the Malco Oxford Commons Cinema in Oxford. A celebration of independent filmmakers from around the world, the festival also includes interactive events and panel discussions with filmmakers.



Thursday’s opening night highlights include screenings of “Chasing Rabbits” and “A House for My Mother,” followed by Q&A sessions with the directors and producers.

“A House for My Mother” is directed by Dr. Benjamin Nero, who grew up in Greenwood, Mississippi, and Pilar Timpane, a filmmaker and producer based in Durham, North Carolina. Nero was the first Black graduate of the dentistry school at the University of Kentucky. He remains close with childhood friend and award-winning actor Morgan Freeman.



Nero and Timpane along with Producer Ana Hoppert Flores will participate in a panel discussion following the film’s screening.

“Chasing Rabbits” – the directorial debut of novelist Michael Farris Smith – is the story of a truck stop waitress who finds her life changed after having her home vandalized in the middle of the night. Smith along with Producer Anthony Thaxton, cast member McGhee Monteith, and composer Cory Chisel will participate in a panel discussion following the film’s screening.

Chisel was also the composer for films “House,” “Desperation Road,” and “I Saw the Light.” Born and raised in Mississippi, Monteith appeared in the Oscar-winning film “Walk the Line” where she played Johnny Cash’s sister Reba Cash. Thaxton is the co-founder of the Institute for Southern Storytelling at Mississippi College.

On Friday evening, festival-goers will have the opportunity to watch “Designed by Preeti” written and produced by Rashmi Rustagi. Inspired by true events, this romantic drama follows an Indian woman’s journey from spouse abuse to personal and professional empowerment as she experiences real love for the first time with someone outside her rigid community and race.



Rustagi, who also stars in the film, has been in “The Avengers” and TV shows like “Grey’s Anatomy,” “Atypical,” and “Never Have I Ever.” Rustagi and Director Gayatri Everitt Bajpai will be available after the film screening for a Q&A.



Also, attending the festival on Friday is David Fortune, director of “Color Book.” Fortune is a writer/director based in Atlanta who was named Variety’s 2025 Directors to Watch and is a recipient of the AT&T Untold Stories Award, which provided a $1 million grant to direct his feature film, “Color Book.” Fortune also was nominated for the 2025 NAACP Image Awards for Outstanding Breakthrough Creative.



“Color Book” is the story of single father Lucky who, after his wife’s passing, finds himself navigating the challenges of raising his son Mason, who has Down syndrome. Seeking solace, Lucky and Mason embark on a journey across Metro Atlanta to attend their first baseball game together.



Part of Friday’s lineup is “LARRY (they/them),” created by award-winning documentary filmmaker and editor Catherine Legault. Young non-binary trans photographer Laurence Philomène has emerged as one of the most original and inspiring voices of their generation and an LGBTQ+ community icon. “LARRY (they/them)” paints an engaging portrait of the complex, often misunderstood multiplicity of trans and non-binary identities and experiences.



Saturday film screening highlights include “Stella Stevens: The Last Starlet,” which explores the personal and professional life of Mississippi native Stella Stevens, one of Hollywood’s last starlets during its golden age and beyond.



This film is directed by Stella Stevens’ son Andrew Stevens and produced by Adam Biddle. Both will participate in a Q&A discussion following the film screening. Stevens’ other production credits include such films as “The Boondock Saints,” “The Whole Nine Yards,” and “3000 Miles to Graceland.”



Also screening on Saturday is “Last to Leave,” the premier short film by writer/director/actor and Mississippi native Mary Elizabeth Ellis. She is known for her recurring role as “The Waitress” on FX’s long-running “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia.”



Shot in late 2023, “Last to Leave” addresses the pandemic of loneliness post-covid, our primal need as humans for connection, and reckoning with the way we treat our home planet. Ellis, who is currently starring alongside Ted Danson in “Man on the Inside” on Netflix, will be answering questions about her film after the screening.

This year’s festival theme, “Stories That Shape Us,” emphasizes the power of story throughout a collection of feature films, documentaries and short films. Mississippi’s influence on storytelling, from its iconic locations to the authentic voices of its residents, plays a prominent role in this year’s festival.

For a complete listing of featured films, festival schedule or to purchase memberships, visit www.ox-film.com.

ABOUT OXFORD FILM FESTIVAL

The Oxford Film Festival exhibits more than 80 films from across the globe that seek to provide a transformative experience for the audience through the art of storytelling. Praised for its hospitality, the festival was founded in 2003 by the Yoknapatawpha Arts Council. In 2008, the Oxford Film Festival became an independent nonprofit organization committed to celebrating the art of independent cinema. The 22nd annual Oxford Film Festival is set for Feb. 27 to March 2, 2025, at the Malco Oxford Commons Cinema in Oxford, Mississippi. For more information, visit www.ox-film.com.