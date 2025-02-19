Heaton: 10 Essential Tips for Moving to the South

Moving to the South can be a delightful experience, provided you’re prepared to embrace the unique customs and traditions that define this warm and hospitable region. And quash temptation to tell everyone “This is how we did it up there”.

While there are many common tips available, here are ten lesser-known nuggets of wisdom that will help you settle in and thrive in your new Southern home.

1. Learn to Play an Instrument. Music is deeply woven into the fabric of Southern life. Whether it’s bluegrass, country, blues, jazz or good ole rock n roll, knowing how to strum a guitar or play the piano will open doors to social gatherings and connect you with the local community. Many towns have music festivals and jam sessions where your musical skills will be welcomed and appreciated.



2. Be Ready with Several Stories About Yourself or Family. Southerners love a good story, and sharing personal anecdotes is a great way to bond with new acquaintances. Whether it’s a funny family story or an interesting tale about your life, having a few ready can help break the ice. Storytelling is an art form in the South, so practice your delivery and engage your listeners with vivid descriptions and a touch of humor.

3. Join a Church… or at Least Be Ready to Name One Locally. Churches are cornerstone institutions in Southern communities, and being part of a congregation can provide a strong support network. Even if you’re not religious, knowing the names of local churches can help you navigate social conversations and demonstrate your respect for the local culture. Many churches host community events and volunteer opportunities that are great for meeting people and getting involved.



4. Wave at Every Vehicle You Pass. Aircraft Also. In the South, friendliness extends to waving at passing vehicles as a gesture of goodwill. Whether you’re driving down a country road or walking in your neighborhood, a friendly wave is a simple way to acknowledge others and build rapport. Don’t be surprised if you find yourself waving at low-flying aircraft; Southerners wouldn’t risk snubbing someone. Oh, and make eye-contact and smile if you pass someone on the street or store.

5. Be Accustomed to People Telling You “How They Are” When You Greet Them with a “How You Doin?” When you ask someone how they’re doing in the South, be prepared for a genuine and sometimes lengthy response. It’s not just a casual greeting; it’s an invitation for real conversation. Take the time to listen and engage, as this demonstrates your interest in others and fosters a sense of community.

6. Food facts. A “coke” is any flavor of carbonated beverage and BBQ is slowly cooked pork. In the South, all carbonated beverages are colloquially referred to as “coke.” When ordering, specify the type of “coke” you want, whether it’s a Nehi Grape, Dr Pepper, or 7up. BBQ is a noun for “pork slowly cooked”. If you invite people over and serve anything but pork, you’ll be the butt of jokes for years.

7. “Fast Food” is an Oxymoron in the South. Be Patient. Don’t expect lightning-fast service; instead, appreciate the slower pace and the opportunity to chat with the waitstaff. Patience is a virtue that will serve you well in the South.

8. Learn What the Word “Fixin” Means. The term “fixin” is a quintessential part of Southern vernacular, meaning getting ready to do something. For example, “I’m fixin to cook dinner” translates to “I’m thinking about what to make for lunch.” Understanding and using this term will help you blend in and communicate more effectively with your Southern neighbors. That’s right, dinner and lunch are the same thing.



9. People say yes mam and yes sir regardless of the age of the person they are saying it to. You know you’ve arrived when someone refers to you as Mister Or Miss, followed by your first name.

10. People will drop by unannounced; you are also expected to return the favor. Get togethers are frequent and informal. Pro-tip: Keep bags of ice handy, it’s a major faux pas to run out.

Moving to the South is a journey into a world where hospitality, music, and storytelling reign supreme. By embracing these tips, you’ll not only adapt to your new environment but also enrich your experience with the warmth and charm that define Southern living.

Tim Heaton is a HottyToddy.com contributor and can be reached at tim.h.heaton@gmail.com.

His book, “Bless Your Heart, You Freakin’ Idiot: Southern Sayings Translated” can be found on here on Amazon: https://a.co/d/fQ4SouZ