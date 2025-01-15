Four key stats from Ole Miss’ historic victory over Alabama

No. 21 Ole Miss kept its perfect SEC action record intact with a 74-64 win against No. 4 Alabama on Tuesday night.

It’s the Rebels’ first-ever win against a top five ranked opponent on the road and first win since January 200 against Auburn. It was a win that sets up the Rebels for a great week. They face two more top 15 ranked teams in the next week and already notched a win against the highest-ranked team of the three.

There are a few reasons why Ole Miss was victorious against Alabama and here are four stats that show how the Rebels were able to win:

33

That’s how many more field goals Ole Miss attempted than Alabama and its nation’s best scoring offense put up Tuesday. The Crimson Tide registered a higher field goal percentage (42.6 percent) than Ole Miss (38.6 percent), but the volume of the Rebels’ shooting was too much for Alabama’s defense to contend with.

Alabama averaged 91.1 PPG entering tonight's game against Ole Miss. The Rebels held the Crimson Tide to just 64 in a 10-point win. A Chris Beard masterclass in Tuscaloosa. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) January 15, 2025

21

That’s how many turnovers the Rebels’ defense force against Alabama while having just seven turnovers themselves. Ole Miss tallied 19 points off of those turnovers, too, which played a role in its’ upset victory.

11

That’s how many points Alabama guard Mark Sears finished with against Ole Miss. He wasn’t even the Crimson Tide’s leading scorer despite averaging 19.1 points per game this season. That honor goes to Aden Holloway who had 15 points off the bench.

7

That’s how many turnovers the Rebels forced in the opening five minutes of Tuesday’s game. They also forced the same number of turnovers before the hallway point of the second half against Alabama.

Next up for Ole Miss is No. 15 Mississippi State (14-3, 2-2 SEC) on Thursday in Starkville, Miss. Tipoff is set for 5 p.m. on ESPN2.