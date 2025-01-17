Connect with us

Basketball

Ole Miss sends Florida back home with big loss: Rebel Roundup

Your daily briefing on what’s going on with Ole Miss Athletics, including a big win for the women’s basketball team against Florida.

Published

3 hours ago

on

Ole Miss Rebels guard Sira Thienou puts up a shot against the North Carolina Wolfpack in the SEC/ACC Challenge

Ole Miss women’s basketball team put on a dominant third quarter performance Thursday night against Florida to secure a 94-69 win.

The Rebels (11-5, 2-2 SEC) outscored the visiting Gators 31-19 after leading by just nine points at halftime. Ole Miss outscored the Gators in each quarter, but only the third quarter had a margin larger than 10 points.

Freshman guard Sira Thienou led Ole Miss in scoring with 29 points and only five missed field goals (including just one missed three-point shot). She also grabbed five rebounds and had five assists against Florida. Starr Jacobs was next in scoring with 19 points and tied for the team lead in rebounds with Kennedy Todd-Williams (six rebounds apiece). Todd-Williams had 12 points, including a perfect 6-for-6 from the charity stripe.

FUN FACT: The Rebels were scoreless in the final 3:35 of Thursday’s game, but still managed to outscore Florida 21-19 in the final eight minutes of play.

Ole Miss will be back in action on Sunday when it makes a short trek south to face Mississippi State in Starkville, Miss. Tipoff is set for 2 p.m. on SEC Network.

Yesterday’s Results

Women’s Basketball: Ole Miss 94, Florida 69

Today’s Ole Miss Schedule

Track and Field: Ole Miss at Vanderbilt Invitational, All Day, SEC Network+

Men’s Tennis: Ole Miss at Memphis, 5 p.m., ESPN+

Women’s Tennis: Ole Miss at Memphis, 5 p.m., ESPN+

Did You Notice?

Xxx

Daily Dose Of Archie Manning

“The game of football is always changing.”

We’ll Leave You With This

Xxx

Related Topics:
Advertisement

2024 Ole Miss Football

Sat, Aug 31Furman Logovs Furman W, 76-0
Sat, Sep 7Middle Tennessee Logovs Middle TennesseeW, 52-3
Sat, Sep 14Wake Forest Logo@ Wake ForestW, 40-6
Sat, Sep 21Georgia Southern Logovs Georgia SouthernW, 52-13
Sat, Sep 28Kentucky Logovs KentuckyL, 20-17
Sat, Oct 5South Carolina Logo@ South CarolinaW, 27-3
Sat, Oct 12LSU Logovs LSUL, 29-26 (2 OT)
Sat, Oct 26Oklahoma Logovs OklahomaW, 26-14
Sat, Nov 2Arkansas Logo@ ArkansasW, 63-35
Sat, Nov 16Georgia Logovs GeorgiaW, 28-10
Sat, Nov 23Florida Logo@ FloridaL, 24-17
Sat, Nov 30Mississippi State Logovs Mississippi StateW, 26-14
Thu, Jan 2Duke Logovs Duke (Gator Bowl)W, 52-20

Ole Miss Men’s Basketball

Mon, Nov 4Long Island University Logovs Long Island University W, 90-60
Fri, Nov 8Grambling Logovs GramblingW, 66-64
Tue, Nov 12South Alabama Logovs South AlabamaW, 64-54
Sat, Nov 16Colorado State Logovs Colorado StateW, 84-69
Thu, Nov 21Oral Roberts Logovs Oral RobertsL, 100-68
Thu, Nov 28BYU Logovs BYUW, 96-85 OT
Fri, Nov 29Purdue Logovs 13 PurdueL, 80-78
Tue, Dec 3Louisville Logo@ LouisvilleW, 86-63
Sat, Dec 7Lindenwood Logovs LindenwoodW, 86-53
Sat, Dec 14Georgia Logovs Southern MissW, 77-46
Tue, Dec 17Southern Logovs SouthernW, 74-61
Sat, Dec 21Queens University Logovs Queens UniversityW, 80-62
Sat, Dec 28Memphis Logo@ MemphisL, 87-70
Sat, Jan 4Georgia Logovs Georgia11:00 AM
SECN
Wed, Jan 8Arkansas Logo@ 23 Arkansas6:00 PM
TBA
Sat, Jan 11LSU Logovs LSU5:00 PM
SECN
Tue, Jan 14Alabama Logo@ 5 Alabama6:00 PM
TBA
Sat, Jan 18Mississippi State Logo@ 17 Mississippi State5:00 PM
TBA
Wed, Jan 22Texas A&M State Logovs 13 Texas A&M8:00 PM
TBA
Sat, Jan 25Missouri Logo@ Missouri5:00 PM
SECN
Wed, Jan 29Texas Logovs Texas8:00 PM
ESPN2
Sat, Feb 1Auburn Logovs 2 Auburn3:00 PM
TBA
Tue, Feb 4Kentucky Logovs 10 Kentucky6:00 PM
ESPN
Sat, Feb 8LSU Logo@ LSU7:30 PM
SECN
Wed, Feb 12South Carolina Logo@ South Carolina6:00 PM
SECN
Sat, Feb 15Mississippi State Logovs 17 Mississippi State5:00 PM
TBA
Sat, Feb 22Auburn Logo@ Vanderbilt2:30 PM
SECN
Wed, Feb 26Auburn Logo@ 2 Auburn6:00 PM
TBA
Sat, Mar 1Oklahoma Logovs 12 Oklahoma1:00 PM
TBA
Wed, Mar 5Tennessee Logovs 1 Tennessee8:00 PM
TBA
Sat, Mar 8Florida Logo@ 6 Florida5:00 PM
SECN

@ COPYRIGHT 2024 BY HT MEDIA LLC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. HOTTYTODDY.COM IS AN INDEPENT DIGITAL ENTITY NOT AFFILIATED WITH THE UNIVERSITY OF MISSISSIPPI.