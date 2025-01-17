Basketball
Ole Miss sends Florida back home with big loss: Rebel Roundup
Your daily briefing on what’s going on with Ole Miss Athletics, including a big win for the women’s basketball team against Florida.
Ole Miss women’s basketball team put on a dominant third quarter performance Thursday night against Florida to secure a 94-69 win.
The Rebels (11-5, 2-2 SEC) outscored the visiting Gators 31-19 after leading by just nine points at halftime. Ole Miss outscored the Gators in each quarter, but only the third quarter had a margin larger than 10 points.
Freshman guard Sira Thienou led Ole Miss in scoring with 29 points and only five missed field goals (including just one missed three-point shot). She also grabbed five rebounds and had five assists against Florida. Starr Jacobs was next in scoring with 19 points and tied for the team lead in rebounds with Kennedy Todd-Williams (six rebounds apiece). Todd-Williams had 12 points, including a perfect 6-for-6 from the charity stripe.
FUN FACT: The Rebels were scoreless in the final 3:35 of Thursday’s game, but still managed to outscore Florida 21-19 in the final eight minutes of play.
Ole Miss will be back in action on Sunday when it makes a short trek south to face Mississippi State in Starkville, Miss. Tipoff is set for 2 p.m. on SEC Network.
Yesterday’s Results
Women’s Basketball: Ole Miss 94, Florida 69
Today’s Ole Miss Schedule
Track and Field: Ole Miss at Vanderbilt Invitational, All Day, SEC Network+
Men’s Tennis: Ole Miss at Memphis, 5 p.m., ESPN+
Women’s Tennis: Ole Miss at Memphis, 5 p.m., ESPN+
Daily Dose Of Archie Manning
“The game of football is always changing.”
2024 Ole Miss Football
|Sat, Aug 31
|vs Furman
|W, 76-0
|Sat, Sep 7
|vs Middle Tennessee
|W, 52-3
|Sat, Sep 14
|@ Wake Forest
|W, 40-6
|Sat, Sep 21
|vs Georgia Southern
|W, 52-13
|Sat, Sep 28
|vs Kentucky
|L, 20-17
|Sat, Oct 5
|@ South Carolina
|W, 27-3
|Sat, Oct 12
|vs LSU
|L, 29-26 (2 OT)
|Sat, Oct 26
|vs Oklahoma
|W, 26-14
|Sat, Nov 2
|@ Arkansas
|W, 63-35
|Sat, Nov 16
|vs Georgia
|W, 28-10
|Sat, Nov 23
|@ Florida
|L, 24-17
|Sat, Nov 30
|vs Mississippi State
|W, 26-14
|Thu, Jan 2
|vs Duke (Gator Bowl)
|W, 52-20
Ole Miss Men’s Basketball
|Mon, Nov 4
|vs Long Island University
|W, 90-60
|Fri, Nov 8
|vs Grambling
|W, 66-64
|Tue, Nov 12
|vs South Alabama
|W, 64-54
|Sat, Nov 16
|vs Colorado State
|W, 84-69
|Thu, Nov 21
|vs Oral Roberts
|L, 100-68
|Thu, Nov 28
|vs BYU
|W, 96-85 OT
|Fri, Nov 29
|vs 13 Purdue
|L, 80-78
|Tue, Dec 3
|@ Louisville
|W, 86-63
|Sat, Dec 7
|vs Lindenwood
|W, 86-53
|Sat, Dec 14
|vs Southern Miss
|W, 77-46
|Tue, Dec 17
|vs Southern
|W, 74-61
|Sat, Dec 21
|vs Queens University
|W, 80-62
|Sat, Dec 28
|@ Memphis
|L, 87-70
|Sat, Jan 4
|vs Georgia
|11:00 AM
SECN
|Wed, Jan 8
|@ 23 Arkansas
|6:00 PM
TBA
|Sat, Jan 11
|vs LSU
|5:00 PM
SECN
|Tue, Jan 14
|@ 5 Alabama
|6:00 PM
TBA
|Sat, Jan 18
|@ 17 Mississippi State
|5:00 PM
TBA
|Wed, Jan 22
|vs 13 Texas A&M
|8:00 PM
TBA
|Sat, Jan 25
|@ Missouri
|5:00 PM
SECN
|Wed, Jan 29
|vs Texas
|8:00 PM
ESPN2
|Sat, Feb 1
|vs 2 Auburn
|3:00 PM
TBA
|Tue, Feb 4
|vs 10 Kentucky
|6:00 PM
ESPN
|Sat, Feb 8
|@ LSU
|7:30 PM
SECN
|Wed, Feb 12
|@ South Carolina
|6:00 PM
SECN
|Sat, Feb 15
|vs 17 Mississippi State
|5:00 PM
TBA
|Sat, Feb 22
|@ Vanderbilt
|2:30 PM
SECN
|Wed, Feb 26
|@ 2 Auburn
|6:00 PM
TBA
|Sat, Mar 1
|vs 12 Oklahoma
|1:00 PM
TBA
|Wed, Mar 5
|vs 1 Tennessee
|8:00 PM
TBA
|Sat, Mar 8
|@ 6 Florida
|5:00 PM
SECN