Ole Miss sends Florida back home with big loss: Rebel Roundup

Ole Miss women’s basketball team put on a dominant third quarter performance Thursday night against Florida to secure a 94-69 win.

The Rebels (11-5, 2-2 SEC) outscored the visiting Gators 31-19 after leading by just nine points at halftime. Ole Miss outscored the Gators in each quarter, but only the third quarter had a margin larger than 10 points.

Freshman guard Sira Thienou led Ole Miss in scoring with 29 points and only five missed field goals (including just one missed three-point shot). She also grabbed five rebounds and had five assists against Florida. Starr Jacobs was next in scoring with 19 points and tied for the team lead in rebounds with Kennedy Todd-Williams (six rebounds apiece). Todd-Williams had 12 points, including a perfect 6-for-6 from the charity stripe.

Just a casual night for Sira 💅 She makes her 4️⃣th three pointer of the night, which is a new career-high! #HottyToddy pic.twitter.com/vXvqkwdVph — Ole Miss Women's BB (@OleMissWBB) January 17, 2025

FUN FACT: The Rebels were scoreless in the final 3:35 of Thursday’s game, but still managed to outscore Florida 21-19 in the final eight minutes of play.

Ole Miss will be back in action on Sunday when it makes a short trek south to face Mississippi State in Starkville, Miss. Tipoff is set for 2 p.m. on SEC Network.

Yesterday’s Results

Women’s Basketball: Ole Miss 94, Florida 69

Today’s Ole Miss Schedule

Track and Field: Ole Miss at Vanderbilt Invitational, All Day, SEC Network+

Men’s Tennis: Ole Miss at Memphis, 5 p.m., ESPN+

Women’s Tennis: Ole Miss at Memphis, 5 p.m., ESPN+

