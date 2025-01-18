Connect with us

Basketball

Heartbreaker for Ole Miss: Rebels Lose to Mississippi State in Rivalry Classic

Ole Miss fought back from a halftime deficit but fell short in overtime against Mississippi State, losing 84-81.

Published

5 hours ago

on

Rebels guard Sean Pedulla (3) drives to the basket as Mississippi State Bulldogs forward Cameron Matthews (4) defends

Ole Miss and Mississippi State’s men’s basketball teams have played 271 games against one another, and the most recent meeting may be one of its greatest games ever.

No. 21 Ole Miss came back from an eight-point halftime deficit and send Saturday’s game against No. 15 Mississippi State into overtime. But the Rebels came up short in overtime with Jaemyn Brakefield missing a game-tying three-point shot that sent the Rebels home with an 84-81 loss.

It’s the first SEC defeat for Ole Miss this season, but the Rebels still hold a higher place in the conference standings than the Bulldogs, who have suffered two losses in SEC play.

Taylor’s Take

Ole Miss is in the middle of its toughest three-game stretch of this season. Fortunately for the Rebels, this week’s upset victory against No. 4 Alabama should ensure the Rebels don’t fall far in the various top 25 polls and NCAA Tournament bracket predictions.

One key factor to consider as we digest the Rebels’ loss is where the game took place. The Rebels lost by three points, in overtime, to its biggest rival that happens to be ranked six spots higher. If that exact game was played in Oxford at SJB Pavilion, it’s likely the home-court advantage propels Ole Miss to a win.

It was that close.

Ole Miss will get its chance to avenge this loss later this season when the Bulldogs come to Oxford (February 15). But first, the Rebels have to finish their three-game stretch against teams ranked in the top 15 of the AP Men’s Basketball Poll.

Ole Miss will host No. 11 Texas A&M on Wednesday. Tip-off is scheduled for 8 p.m. on ESPN2.

