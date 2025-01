How to Watch No. 21 Ole Miss vs. No. 15 Mississippi State: Rebel Roundup

Ole Miss already recorded one major upset and has a chance to record another one.

Four days after handing No. 4 Alabama its first loss of the season in a 74-64 win for the Rebels, they’ll have a chance to upset its biggest rival.

No. 15 Mississippi State will host the Rebels on Saturday for the first of two games this season. Here’s everything you need to know to watch or listen to the Rebels faceoff against their biggest rival:

How to Watch: No. 21 Ole Miss at No. 15 Mississippi State

Who: No. 21 Ole Miss Rebels (15-2, 4-0 SEC) at No. 15 Mississippi State (14-3, 2-2 SEC)

When: 5 p.m., Saturday, January 18

Where: Humphrey Coliseum, Starkville, Miss.

TV: ESPN2

Radio: Ole Miss Radio Network

Series: Alabama leads the all-time series, 127-58

Last meeting: 83-71, Mississippi State

Last time out, Rebels: def. No. 4 Alabama 74-64

Last time out, Bulldogs: lost to No. 1 Auburn 88-66

Yesterday’s Results

Track and Field: Ole Miss at Vanderbilt Invitational (Full results here.)

Men’s Tennis: Ole Miss 4, Memphis 3

Doubles:

Isac Strömberg/Noah Schlagenhauf (OM) vs. Conor Gannon/Sam Reeve (MEM) 6-6, unfinished Pablo Alemany/Michael Kouame (MEM) def. Benjamin Martin/Matthieu Chambonniere (OM) 6-4 Luis Carvalho/Moritz Kudernatsch (MEM) def. Dakotah Bobo/Loan Lestir (OM) 7-5

Singles:

Conor Gannon (MEM) def. #123 Noah Schlagenhauf (OM) 7-5, 6-3 Isac Strömberg (OM) def. Pablo Alemany (MEM) 6-4, 3-6, 6-3 Loan Lestir (OM) def. Michael Kouame (MEM) 6-3, 6-7, 6-3 Moritz Kudernatsch (MEM) def. Benjamin Martin (OM) 3-6, 6-2, 6-3 Matthieu Chambonniere (OM) def. Sam Reeve (MEM) 3-6, 6-2, 6-1 Dakotah Bobo (OM) def. Luis Carvalho (MEM) (OM) 7-6 (7-1), 6-0

Women’s Tennis: Ole Miss 4, Memphis 2

Doubles:

1.Anaëlle Leclercq-Ficher/Ludmila Kareisová (OM-W) def. Emily Meyer/Leonie Moeller (MU) 6-3

Rachel Krzyzak/Brooklyn Olson (OM-W) def. Alyssa Richter/Sofia Mykhailets (MU) 6-4 Andrea Nova/Lucie Petruzelova vs. Alice Amendola/Clemence Thouard (MU) unfinished

Singles:

Leonie Moeller (MU) def. Anaëlle Leclercq-Ficher (OM-W) 6-2, 6-3 Lucie Petruzelova (OM-W) def. Alyssa Richter (MU) 7-6, 6-4 No. 83 Ludmila Kareisová (OM-W) def. Sofia Mykhailets (MU) 7-5, 6-4 Emily Meyer (MU) def. Emma Kette (OM-W) 6-3, 7-5 Alicie Amendola (MU) vs. Rachel Krzyzak (OM-W) 7-5, 5-2, unfinished Andrea Nova (OM-W) def. Clemence Thouard (MU) 6-2, 7-6

Today’s Ole Miss Schedule

Men’s Basketball: No. 21 Ole Miss at No. 15 Mississippi State, 5 p.m., ESPN2

Rifle: Ole Miss vs. No. 13 Akron; Ole Miss vs. No. 16 Army; Ole Miss vs. No. 2 Alaska Fairbanks, 11 a.m., Akron, Ala.

Track and Field: Ole Miss at Vanderbilt Invitational, All Day, SECN+

Daily Dose Of Archie Manning

“We didn’t try to raise QBs we just tried to raise kids.”