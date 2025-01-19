Basketball
How to watch Ole Miss at Mississippi State
Everything you need to know to watch or listen to the Ole Miss Rebels take on Mississippi State for the 107th time.
Mississippi State has already beaten one of the Ole Miss basketball teams this weekend and now it has a chance to do it again.
The Ole Miss women’s basketball team will face Mississippi State at 2 p.m. today on SEC Network. It’s the 107th meeting between the two teams
The Bulldogs are one of the best shooting teams in the nation, ranking 16th in field goal percentage (47.3 percent) and has the 15th-widest turnover margin in the country.
Mississippi State also possesses one of the most prolific active scorers in the SEC in Jerkaila Jordan. The graduate has dropped over 2,100 points in her career, which ranks third among active SEC players. She holds the second-most steals, seventh-most rebounds and the 10th-most blocks among active SEC players
Here’s everything you need to know to watch or listen to the Rebels take on its instate rival:
How to Watch: Ole Miss at Mississippi State
Who: Ole Miss Rebels (12-5, 3-2 SEC) at Mississippi State (15-4, 2-3 SEC)
When: 2 p.m., Saturday, January 19
Where: Humphrey Coliseum, Starkville, Miss.
TV: SEC Network
Radio: Ole Miss Radio Network
Series: Ole Miss leads the all-time series, 67-39
Last meeting: Ole Miss won 75-71 in OT (February 18, 2024)
Last time out, Bulldogs: loss to Tennessee, 86-73
Last time out, Rebels: def. Florida, 94-69
