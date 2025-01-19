Connect with us

Basketball

Key stats from Ole Miss’ win against instate rival Mississippi State

The Ole Miss Rebels’ women’s basketball team did what its male counterparts failed to do by leaving Starkville victoriously.

Published

7 hours ago

on

Ole Miss Madison Scott on defense against Delaware State

The Ole Miss women’s basketball team did what its male counterparts couldn’t do on Saturday: win in Starkville, Miss.

The Rebels (13-5, 4-2 SEC) handed the Bulldogs (15-5, 2-4 SEC) a 71-63 defeat on their home court a day after Mississippi State’s men’s team won 84-81 in overtime against Ole Miss.

And a cursory glance at Sunday’s box score would lead one to think Mississippi State had won. The Bulldogs were more efficient in their shots, made more three-point shots, won the rebound battle and missed fewer free throws than Ole Miss.

But a deeper dive into the stats helps explain how, and why, the Rebels won Sunday against its biggest rival. Here are four of those stats:

23

That’s how many turnovers Ole Miss forced Mississippi State to make, including 16 steals. The Rebels scored a total of 26 points off of those turnovers and is arguably the biggest reason why they won.

30

That’s how many points Ole Miss senior Madison Scott scored against the Bulldogs. She was 11-of-18 from the field and 1-for-1 from beyond the three-point line. Scott also had four rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block.

2

That’s how many Mississippi State players scored 10 or more points. Jerkaila Jordan led the Bulldogs with 19 points and Eniya Russell had 15. Comparatively, the Rebels had four players break the double-digit barrier.

1:28

That’s how much time passed from Mississippi State’s last field goal to the final buzzer. The Bulldogs had two turnovers and attempted just one three-pointer after Russell’s jumper made the score 69-63.

Ole Miss will have the next week off and will return to action next Sunday at home against Texas. The game will be televised on ESPN starting at 2 p.m.

Related Topics:
Advertisement

2024 Ole Miss Football

Sat, Aug 31Furman Logovs Furman W, 76-0
Sat, Sep 7Middle Tennessee Logovs Middle TennesseeW, 52-3
Sat, Sep 14Wake Forest Logo@ Wake ForestW, 40-6
Sat, Sep 21Georgia Southern Logovs Georgia SouthernW, 52-13
Sat, Sep 28Kentucky Logovs KentuckyL, 20-17
Sat, Oct 5South Carolina Logo@ South CarolinaW, 27-3
Sat, Oct 12LSU Logovs LSUL, 29-26 (2 OT)
Sat, Oct 26Oklahoma Logovs OklahomaW, 26-14
Sat, Nov 2Arkansas Logo@ ArkansasW, 63-35
Sat, Nov 16Georgia Logovs GeorgiaW, 28-10
Sat, Nov 23Florida Logo@ FloridaL, 24-17
Sat, Nov 30Mississippi State Logovs Mississippi StateW, 26-14
Thu, Jan 2Duke Logovs Duke (Gator Bowl)W, 52-20

Ole Miss Men’s Basketball

Mon, Nov 4Long Island University Logovs Long Island University W, 90-60
Fri, Nov 8Grambling Logovs GramblingW, 66-64
Tue, Nov 12South Alabama Logovs South AlabamaW, 64-54
Sat, Nov 16Colorado State Logovs Colorado StateW, 84-69
Thu, Nov 21Oral Roberts Logovs Oral RobertsL, 100-68
Thu, Nov 28BYU Logovs BYUW, 96-85 OT
Fri, Nov 29Purdue Logovs 13 PurdueL, 80-78
Tue, Dec 3Louisville Logo@ LouisvilleW, 86-63
Sat, Dec 7Lindenwood Logovs LindenwoodW, 86-53
Sat, Dec 14Georgia Logovs Southern MissW, 77-46
Tue, Dec 17Southern Logovs SouthernW, 74-61
Sat, Dec 21Queens University Logovs Queens UniversityW, 80-62
Sat, Dec 28Memphis Logo@ MemphisL, 87-70
Sat, Jan 4Georgia Logovs Georgia11:00 AM
SECN
Wed, Jan 8Arkansas Logo@ 23 Arkansas6:00 PM
TBA
Sat, Jan 11LSU Logovs LSU5:00 PM
SECN
Tue, Jan 14Alabama Logo@ 5 Alabama6:00 PM
TBA
Sat, Jan 18Mississippi State Logo@ 17 Mississippi State5:00 PM
TBA
Wed, Jan 22Texas A&M State Logovs 13 Texas A&M8:00 PM
TBA
Sat, Jan 25Missouri Logo@ Missouri5:00 PM
SECN
Wed, Jan 29Texas Logovs Texas8:00 PM
ESPN2
Sat, Feb 1Auburn Logovs 2 Auburn3:00 PM
TBA
Tue, Feb 4Kentucky Logovs 10 Kentucky6:00 PM
ESPN
Sat, Feb 8LSU Logo@ LSU7:30 PM
SECN
Wed, Feb 12South Carolina Logo@ South Carolina6:00 PM
SECN
Sat, Feb 15Mississippi State Logovs 17 Mississippi State5:00 PM
TBA
Sat, Feb 22Auburn Logo@ Vanderbilt2:30 PM
SECN
Wed, Feb 26Auburn Logo@ 2 Auburn6:00 PM
TBA
Sat, Mar 1Oklahoma Logovs 12 Oklahoma1:00 PM
TBA
Wed, Mar 5Tennessee Logovs 1 Tennessee8:00 PM
TBA
Sat, Mar 8Florida Logo@ 6 Florida5:00 PM
SECN

@ COPYRIGHT 2024 BY HT MEDIA LLC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. HOTTYTODDY.COM IS AN INDEPENT DIGITAL ENTITY NOT AFFILIATED WITH THE UNIVERSITY OF MISSISSIPPI.