Basketball
Key stats from Ole Miss’ win against instate rival Mississippi State
The Ole Miss Rebels’ women’s basketball team did what its male counterparts failed to do by leaving Starkville victoriously.
The Ole Miss women’s basketball team did what its male counterparts couldn’t do on Saturday: win in Starkville, Miss.
The Rebels (13-5, 4-2 SEC) handed the Bulldogs (15-5, 2-4 SEC) a 71-63 defeat on their home court a day after Mississippi State’s men’s team won 84-81 in overtime against Ole Miss.
WALK IN YO TRAP.
TAKE OVER YO TRAP.#HottyToddy | #WeRunTheSip pic.twitter.com/kQVWkDLycg
— Ole Miss Women's BB (@OleMissWBB) January 19, 2025
And a cursory glance at Sunday’s box score would lead one to think Mississippi State had won. The Bulldogs were more efficient in their shots, made more three-point shots, won the rebound battle and missed fewer free throws than Ole Miss.
But a deeper dive into the stats helps explain how, and why, the Rebels won Sunday against its biggest rival. Here are four of those stats:
23
That’s how many turnovers Ole Miss forced Mississippi State to make, including 16 steals. The Rebels scored a total of 26 points off of those turnovers and is arguably the biggest reason why they won.
30
That’s how many points Ole Miss senior Madison Scott scored against the Bulldogs. She was 11-of-18 from the field and 1-for-1 from beyond the three-point line. Scott also had four rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block.
2
That’s how many Mississippi State players scored 10 or more points. Jerkaila Jordan led the Bulldogs with 19 points and Eniya Russell had 15. Comparatively, the Rebels had four players break the double-digit barrier.
1:28
That’s how much time passed from Mississippi State’s last field goal to the final buzzer. The Bulldogs had two turnovers and attempted just one three-pointer after Russell’s jumper made the score 69-63.
Ole Miss will have the next week off and will return to action next Sunday at home against Texas. The game will be televised on ESPN starting at 2 p.m.
2024 Ole Miss Football
|Sat, Aug 31
|vs Furman
|W, 76-0
|Sat, Sep 7
|vs Middle Tennessee
|W, 52-3
|Sat, Sep 14
|@ Wake Forest
|W, 40-6
|Sat, Sep 21
|vs Georgia Southern
|W, 52-13
|Sat, Sep 28
|vs Kentucky
|L, 20-17
|Sat, Oct 5
|@ South Carolina
|W, 27-3
|Sat, Oct 12
|vs LSU
|L, 29-26 (2 OT)
|Sat, Oct 26
|vs Oklahoma
|W, 26-14
|Sat, Nov 2
|@ Arkansas
|W, 63-35
|Sat, Nov 16
|vs Georgia
|W, 28-10
|Sat, Nov 23
|@ Florida
|L, 24-17
|Sat, Nov 30
|vs Mississippi State
|W, 26-14
|Thu, Jan 2
|vs Duke (Gator Bowl)
|W, 52-20
Ole Miss Men’s Basketball
|Mon, Nov 4
|vs Long Island University
|W, 90-60
|Fri, Nov 8
|vs Grambling
|W, 66-64
|Tue, Nov 12
|vs South Alabama
|W, 64-54
|Sat, Nov 16
|vs Colorado State
|W, 84-69
|Thu, Nov 21
|vs Oral Roberts
|L, 100-68
|Thu, Nov 28
|vs BYU
|W, 96-85 OT
|Fri, Nov 29
|vs 13 Purdue
|L, 80-78
|Tue, Dec 3
|@ Louisville
|W, 86-63
|Sat, Dec 7
|vs Lindenwood
|W, 86-53
|Sat, Dec 14
|vs Southern Miss
|W, 77-46
|Tue, Dec 17
|vs Southern
|W, 74-61
|Sat, Dec 21
|vs Queens University
|W, 80-62
|Sat, Dec 28
|@ Memphis
|L, 87-70
|Sat, Jan 4
|vs Georgia
|11:00 AM
SECN
|Wed, Jan 8
|@ 23 Arkansas
|6:00 PM
TBA
|Sat, Jan 11
|vs LSU
|5:00 PM
SECN
|Tue, Jan 14
|@ 5 Alabama
|6:00 PM
TBA
|Sat, Jan 18
|@ 17 Mississippi State
|5:00 PM
TBA
|Wed, Jan 22
|vs 13 Texas A&M
|8:00 PM
TBA
|Sat, Jan 25
|@ Missouri
|5:00 PM
SECN
|Wed, Jan 29
|vs Texas
|8:00 PM
ESPN2
|Sat, Feb 1
|vs 2 Auburn
|3:00 PM
TBA
|Tue, Feb 4
|vs 10 Kentucky
|6:00 PM
ESPN
|Sat, Feb 8
|@ LSU
|7:30 PM
SECN
|Wed, Feb 12
|@ South Carolina
|6:00 PM
SECN
|Sat, Feb 15
|vs 17 Mississippi State
|5:00 PM
TBA
|Sat, Feb 22
|@ Vanderbilt
|2:30 PM
SECN
|Wed, Feb 26
|@ 2 Auburn
|6:00 PM
TBA
|Sat, Mar 1
|vs 12 Oklahoma
|1:00 PM
TBA
|Wed, Mar 5
|vs 1 Tennessee
|8:00 PM
TBA
|Sat, Mar 8
|@ 6 Florida
|5:00 PM
SECN