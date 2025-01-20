Connect with us

Basketball

Ole Miss moves up to No. 16 in latest AP poll

The Ole Miss Rebels were one of the biggest risers in this week’s AP Top 25 Men’s Basketball Poll after splitting games last week.

Published

4 hours ago

on

Rebels guard Matthew Murrell (11) reacts after a three point basket during the second half against Mississippi State

The Ole Miss men’s basketball team was one of the biggest risers in the latest AP Top 25 Men’s College Basketball Poll after pulling off one of the biggest upsets of the season.

The Rebels (15-3, 4-1 SEC) moved up five spots in the poll to No. 16 after beating No. 4 Alabama 74-64 and falling to then-No. 15 Mississippi State – and now No. 14 – by three points in overtime.

The SEC as a whole had eight teams, including five in the top 10, ranked in the updated poll with Georgia dropping out of the top 25.

The Rebels will have a chance to keep rising in the rankings this week with a pair of games against ranked teams. They’ll host No. 13 Texas A&M on Wednesday and then travel to No. 22 Missouri on Saturday.

Here’s the complete AP Top 25 poll that was released on Monday:

AP Top 25 Men’s College Basketball Poll

Team, Record

1. Auburn, 17-1

2. Duke, 16-2

3. Iowa St., 15-2

4. Alabama, 15-3

5. Florida, 16-2

6. Tennessee, 16-2

7. Houston, 14-3

8. Michigan St., 16-2

9. Kentucky, 14-4

10. Marquette, 15-3

11. Purdue, 15-4

12. Kansas, 13-4

13. Texas A&M, 14-4

14. Mississippi St., 15-3

15. Oregon, 15-3

16. Mississippi, 15-3

17. Illinois, 13-5

18. Wisconsin, 15-3

19. UConn, 13-5

20. St. John’s, 16-3

21. Michigan, 14-4

22. Missouri, 15-3

23. West Virginia, 13-4

24. Memphis, 14-4

25. Louisville, 14-5

Related Topics:
Advertisement

2024 Ole Miss Football

Sat, Aug 31Furman Logovs Furman W, 76-0
Sat, Sep 7Middle Tennessee Logovs Middle TennesseeW, 52-3
Sat, Sep 14Wake Forest Logo@ Wake ForestW, 40-6
Sat, Sep 21Georgia Southern Logovs Georgia SouthernW, 52-13
Sat, Sep 28Kentucky Logovs KentuckyL, 20-17
Sat, Oct 5South Carolina Logo@ South CarolinaW, 27-3
Sat, Oct 12LSU Logovs LSUL, 29-26 (2 OT)
Sat, Oct 26Oklahoma Logovs OklahomaW, 26-14
Sat, Nov 2Arkansas Logo@ ArkansasW, 63-35
Sat, Nov 16Georgia Logovs GeorgiaW, 28-10
Sat, Nov 23Florida Logo@ FloridaL, 24-17
Sat, Nov 30Mississippi State Logovs Mississippi StateW, 26-14
Thu, Jan 2Duke Logovs Duke (Gator Bowl)W, 52-20

Ole Miss Men’s Basketball

Mon, Nov 4Long Island University Logovs Long Island University W, 90-60
Fri, Nov 8Grambling Logovs GramblingW, 66-64
Tue, Nov 12South Alabama Logovs South AlabamaW, 64-54
Sat, Nov 16Colorado State Logovs Colorado StateW, 84-69
Thu, Nov 21Oral Roberts Logovs Oral RobertsL, 100-68
Thu, Nov 28BYU Logovs BYUW, 96-85 OT
Fri, Nov 29Purdue Logovs 13 PurdueL, 80-78
Tue, Dec 3Louisville Logo@ LouisvilleW, 86-63
Sat, Dec 7Lindenwood Logovs LindenwoodW, 86-53
Sat, Dec 14Georgia Logovs Southern MissW, 77-46
Tue, Dec 17Southern Logovs SouthernW, 74-61
Sat, Dec 21Queens University Logovs Queens UniversityW, 80-62
Sat, Dec 28Memphis Logo@ MemphisL, 87-70
Sat, Jan 4Georgia Logovs Georgia11:00 AM
SECN
Wed, Jan 8Arkansas Logo@ 23 Arkansas6:00 PM
TBA
Sat, Jan 11LSU Logovs LSU5:00 PM
SECN
Tue, Jan 14Alabama Logo@ 5 Alabama6:00 PM
TBA
Sat, Jan 18Mississippi State Logo@ 17 Mississippi State5:00 PM
TBA
Wed, Jan 22Texas A&M State Logovs 13 Texas A&M8:00 PM
TBA
Sat, Jan 25Missouri Logo@ Missouri5:00 PM
SECN
Wed, Jan 29Texas Logovs Texas8:00 PM
ESPN2
Sat, Feb 1Auburn Logovs 2 Auburn3:00 PM
TBA
Tue, Feb 4Kentucky Logovs 10 Kentucky6:00 PM
ESPN
Sat, Feb 8LSU Logo@ LSU7:30 PM
SECN
Wed, Feb 12South Carolina Logo@ South Carolina6:00 PM
SECN
Sat, Feb 15Mississippi State Logovs 17 Mississippi State5:00 PM
TBA
Sat, Feb 22Auburn Logo@ Vanderbilt2:30 PM
SECN
Wed, Feb 26Auburn Logo@ 2 Auburn6:00 PM
TBA
Sat, Mar 1Oklahoma Logovs 12 Oklahoma1:00 PM
TBA
Wed, Mar 5Tennessee Logovs 1 Tennessee8:00 PM
TBA
Sat, Mar 8Florida Logo@ 6 Florida5:00 PM
SECN

@ COPYRIGHT 2024 BY HT MEDIA LLC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. HOTTYTODDY.COM IS AN INDEPENT DIGITAL ENTITY NOT AFFILIATED WITH THE UNIVERSITY OF MISSISSIPPI.