Ole Miss moves up to No. 16 in latest AP poll

The Ole Miss men’s basketball team was one of the biggest risers in the latest AP Top 25 Men’s College Basketball Poll after pulling off one of the biggest upsets of the season.

The Rebels (15-3, 4-1 SEC) moved up five spots in the poll to No. 16 after beating No. 4 Alabama 74-64 and falling to then-No. 15 Mississippi State – and now No. 14 – by three points in overtime.

The SEC as a whole had eight teams, including five in the top 10, ranked in the updated poll with Georgia dropping out of the top 25.

The Rebels will have a chance to keep rising in the rankings this week with a pair of games against ranked teams. They’ll host No. 13 Texas A&M on Wednesday and then travel to No. 22 Missouri on Saturday.

Here’s the complete AP Top 25 poll that was released on Monday:

AP Top 25 Men’s College Basketball Poll

Team, Record

1. Auburn, 17-1

2. Duke, 16-2

3. Iowa St., 15-2

4. Alabama, 15-3

5. Florida, 16-2

6. Tennessee, 16-2

7. Houston, 14-3

8. Michigan St., 16-2

9. Kentucky, 14-4

10. Marquette, 15-3

11. Purdue, 15-4

12. Kansas, 13-4

13. Texas A&M, 14-4

14. Mississippi St., 15-3

15. Oregon, 15-3

16. Mississippi, 15-3

17. Illinois, 13-5

18. Wisconsin, 15-3

19. UConn, 13-5

20. St. John’s, 16-3

21. Michigan, 14-4

22. Missouri, 15-3

23. West Virginia, 13-4

24. Memphis, 14-4

25. Louisville, 14-5