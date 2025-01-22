How to watch No. 16 Ole Miss host No. 13 Texas A&M: Rebel Roundup

Ole Miss men’s basketball kicks off the second half of its four-game stretch against ranked opponents Wednesday when the Rebels host No. 13 Texas A&M.

The Rebels split a pair of games last week against ranked teams, including an upset win against then-No. 4 Alabama and a three-point overtime loss to No. 14 Mississippi State.

After Wednesday’s home game against the Aggies, the Rebels will travel to Columbia, Mo. to face No. 22 Missouri at 5 p.m. on SEC Network.

Here’s everything you need to know to watch or listen to Ole Miss faceoff against Texas A&M:

How to Watch: No. 13 Texas A&M at No. 16 Ole Miss

Who: No. 16 Ole Miss Rebels (15-3, 4-1 SEC) vs No. 13 Texas A&M (14-4, 3-2 SEC)

When: 8 p.m., Wednesday, January 22

Where: SJB Pavilion, Oxford, Miss.

TV: ESPN2

Radio: Ole Miss Radio Network

Series: Texas A&M leads the all-time series 12-5

Last meeting: Texas A&M won 80-71 in the second round of last season’s SEC Tournament.

Last time out, TXAM: def. LSU 68-57

Last time out, OM: lost to No. 15 Mississippi State 84-81 OT

Today’s Ole Miss Schedule

Men’s Basketball: No. 13 Texas A&M at No. 16 Ole Miss, 8 p.m., ESPN2

Did You Notice?

Ole Miss softball didn’t land inside the first national rankings from ESPN/USA Softball, but did receive 17 votes in poll that would rank them as the No. 31 team in the nation. The Rebels are one of the few unranked SEC teams with 11 conference foes ranked in the top 25.

A new era of Ole Miss Softball on deck 🏟️#HottyToddy pic.twitter.com/RJT9JT4lK2 — Ole Miss Softball (@OleMissSoftball) January 21, 2025

Ole Miss track & field junior Tarik Robinson-O’Hagan has been named SEC Men’s Field Athlete of the Week. Robinson-O’Hagan set the current world lead in the shot put at the Vanderbilt Invitational, winning on a toss of 20.83m/68-04.25. All six of his throws surpassed 20 meters, and he is closing in on his career-best 21.05m/69-00.75 that won him his first of two NCAA titles last season.

