Texas A&M heads home with a comeback win against Ole Miss

There aren’t many things that feel like a punch to the gut, but a game-winning three pointer with 14 seconds is one of those things.

No. 13 Texas A&M escaped Oxford with a 63-62 victory after Manny Obaseki’s three-pointer with 14 seconds left in the game put the Aggies ahead on the scoreboard for the first time.

NO. 13 TEXAS A&M TAKES ITS FIRST LEAD ON ITS FINAL POSSESSION AND ESCAPES NO. 16 OLE MISS WITH A WIN‼️😱 @aggiembk pic.twitter.com/jMH6RA7HmA — SEC Network (@SECNetwork) January 23, 2025

The Rebels scored the game’s first points to get a quick lead and held that lead for 49 minutes, 46 seconds. They led by seven points at halftime and had an 11 point lead with 17:02 to play in the second half, but the Rebels didn’t make a field goal in the game’s last four minutes and committed a costly turnover when Sean Pedulla turned the ball over on an inbounds pass with 29.4 seconds left. That turnover led the Aggies scoring a quick basket and making the score 60-58.

Basically, Ole Miss should be celebrating a win rather than wondering what wrong.

The Rebels forced more turnovers and steals, had a higher field-goal percentage, made three-pointers and recorded more assists than Texas A&M. A win for Ole Miss felt inevitable and the Rebels would have a chance to enter the conversation as the SEC’s best team.

Instead, the Rebels now have to bounce back from last second and overtime losses in back-to-back games.

Ole Miss, though, will have a chance to mitigate the damage of its loss to Texas A&M as it continues its toughest four-game stretch of the season.

The Rebels are now 1-2 headed in the final game of a four-game stretch against ranked teams. They’ll travel to No. 22 Missouri on Saturday. The game will be televised on SEC Network starting at 5 p.m.