Connect with us

Basketball

Texas A&M heads home with a comeback win against Ole Miss

The Ole Miss Rebels led Texas A&M for most of the game, but a late turnover and clutch shooting by the Aggies resulted in an Ole Miss loss.

Published

11 hours ago

on

Rebels coach Chris Beard reacts toward an official during the second half against Mississippi State

There aren’t many things that feel like a punch to the gut, but a game-winning three pointer with 14 seconds is one of those things.

No. 13 Texas A&M escaped Oxford with a 63-62 victory after Manny Obaseki’s three-pointer with 14 seconds left in the game put the Aggies ahead on the scoreboard for the first time.

The Rebels scored the game’s first points to get a quick lead and held that lead for 49 minutes, 46 seconds. They led by seven points at halftime and had an 11 point lead with 17:02 to play in the second half, but the Rebels didn’t make a field goal in the game’s last four minutes and committed a costly turnover when Sean Pedulla turned the ball over on an inbounds pass with 29.4 seconds left. That turnover led the Aggies scoring a quick basket and making the score 60-58.

Basically, Ole Miss should be celebrating a win rather than wondering what wrong.

The Rebels forced more turnovers and steals, had a higher field-goal percentage, made three-pointers and recorded more assists than Texas A&M. A win for Ole Miss felt inevitable and the Rebels would have a chance to enter the conversation as the SEC’s best team.

Instead, the Rebels now have to bounce back from last second and overtime losses in back-to-back games.

Ole Miss, though, will have a chance to mitigate the damage of its loss to Texas A&M as it continues its toughest four-game stretch of the season.

The Rebels are now 1-2 headed in the final game of a four-game stretch against ranked teams. They’ll travel to No. 22 Missouri on Saturday. The game will be televised on SEC Network starting at 5 p.m.

Related Topics:
Advertisement

2024 Ole Miss Football

Sat, Aug 31Furman Logovs Furman W, 76-0
Sat, Sep 7Middle Tennessee Logovs Middle TennesseeW, 52-3
Sat, Sep 14Wake Forest Logo@ Wake ForestW, 40-6
Sat, Sep 21Georgia Southern Logovs Georgia SouthernW, 52-13
Sat, Sep 28Kentucky Logovs KentuckyL, 20-17
Sat, Oct 5South Carolina Logo@ South CarolinaW, 27-3
Sat, Oct 12LSU Logovs LSUL, 29-26 (2 OT)
Sat, Oct 26Oklahoma Logovs OklahomaW, 26-14
Sat, Nov 2Arkansas Logo@ ArkansasW, 63-35
Sat, Nov 16Georgia Logovs GeorgiaW, 28-10
Sat, Nov 23Florida Logo@ FloridaL, 24-17
Sat, Nov 30Mississippi State Logovs Mississippi StateW, 26-14
Thu, Jan 2Duke Logovs Duke (Gator Bowl)W, 52-20

Ole Miss Men’s Basketball

Mon, Nov 4Long Island University Logovs Long Island University W, 90-60
Fri, Nov 8Grambling Logovs GramblingW, 66-64
Tue, Nov 12South Alabama Logovs South AlabamaW, 64-54
Sat, Nov 16Colorado State Logovs Colorado StateW, 84-69
Thu, Nov 21Oral Roberts Logovs Oral RobertsL, 100-68
Thu, Nov 28BYU Logovs BYUW, 96-85 OT
Fri, Nov 29Purdue Logovs 13 PurdueL, 80-78
Tue, Dec 3Louisville Logo@ LouisvilleW, 86-63
Sat, Dec 7Lindenwood Logovs LindenwoodW, 86-53
Sat, Dec 14Georgia Logovs Southern MissW, 77-46
Tue, Dec 17Southern Logovs SouthernW, 74-61
Sat, Dec 21Queens University Logovs Queens UniversityW, 80-62
Sat, Dec 28Memphis Logo@ MemphisL, 87-70
Sat, Jan 4Georgia Logovs Georgia11:00 AM
SECN
Wed, Jan 8Arkansas Logo@ 23 Arkansas6:00 PM
TBA
Sat, Jan 11LSU Logovs LSU5:00 PM
SECN
Tue, Jan 14Alabama Logo@ 5 Alabama6:00 PM
TBA
Sat, Jan 18Mississippi State Logo@ 17 Mississippi State5:00 PM
TBA
Wed, Jan 22Texas A&M State Logovs 13 Texas A&M8:00 PM
TBA
Sat, Jan 25Missouri Logo@ Missouri5:00 PM
SECN
Wed, Jan 29Texas Logovs Texas8:00 PM
ESPN2
Sat, Feb 1Auburn Logovs 2 Auburn3:00 PM
TBA
Tue, Feb 4Kentucky Logovs 10 Kentucky6:00 PM
ESPN
Sat, Feb 8LSU Logo@ LSU7:30 PM
SECN
Wed, Feb 12South Carolina Logo@ South Carolina6:00 PM
SECN
Sat, Feb 15Mississippi State Logovs 17 Mississippi State5:00 PM
TBA
Sat, Feb 22Auburn Logo@ Vanderbilt2:30 PM
SECN
Wed, Feb 26Auburn Logo@ 2 Auburn6:00 PM
TBA
Sat, Mar 1Oklahoma Logovs 12 Oklahoma1:00 PM
TBA
Wed, Mar 5Tennessee Logovs 1 Tennessee8:00 PM
TBA
Sat, Mar 8Florida Logo@ 6 Florida5:00 PM
SECN

@ COPYRIGHT 2024 BY HT MEDIA LLC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. HOTTYTODDY.COM IS AN INDEPENT DIGITAL ENTITY NOT AFFILIATED WITH THE UNIVERSITY OF MISSISSIPPI.