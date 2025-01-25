Connect with us

Basketball

Missouri Hands Ole Miss Third Straight Loss in 83-75 Showdown

No. 16 Ole Miss suffers an 83-75 defeat to No. 22 Missouri, continuing a challenging stretch with key struggles in offense and rebounding.

12 hours ago

Ole Miss Rebels forward Malik Dia (0) shoots against Missouri Tigers guard Tamar Bates (2) and guard Aidan Shaw (23)

Ole Miss had a chance to do what Texas A&M did earlier this week against Missouri, but couldn’t find the offense to pull off the comeback victory. Instead, the Rebels fell 83-75 to Missouri on Saturday night.

No. 16 Ole Miss (15-5, 4-3 SEC) has now lost three-straight games after upsetting No. 5 Alabama and trailed the No. 22 Tigers (16-4, 5-2 SEC) for most of the first half and the entire second half. They’re now 1-3 in the last four games, all of which were against teams ranked in the AP Top 25 Poll.

To be fair, this was the toughest four-game stretch for the Rebels of the season. But to end it with just one win – a and loss to its instate rival Mississippi State – has to be considered a disappointment.

More troubling are the reasons why the Rebels lost. Here are three of those stats Ole Miss need to address if it hopes to stay ranked:

That’s how many three-pointers Ole Made in Saturday’s game in 20 attempts. Missouri, meanwhile, made 11-of-25 three-point shots.

That’s the rebounding totals for Missouri and Ole Miss, respectively. The Rebel had just five offensive rebounds and Missouri had 11, which led to more scoring opportunities.

That’s how many more points the Tigers’ bench scored than the Rebels’ bench. Ole Miss had just nine points scored amongst four bench players while the Tigers had 31, including Caleb Grill’s 25 points that was second-most in the game.

The Rebels will most likely in the next week’s top 25 rankings, but will get a chance to right the ship on Wednesday against Texas, who just upset No. 13 Texas A&M earlier on Saturday.

Ole Miss Men’s Basketball

