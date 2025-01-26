Connect with us

Basketball

No. 7 Texas avoids upset against unranked Ole Miss

Ole Miss led by as many as 8 points in the fourth quarter against No. 7 Texas, but couldn't stop the Longhorns' comeback.

Published

4 hours ago

on

Ole Miss Rebels guard Sira Thienou puts up a shot against the North Carolina Wolfpack in the SEC/ACC Challenge

A week off for the Ole Miss women’s basketball team did a lot of good for itself being competitive against a top 10 team until the final seconds on Sunday.

However, the unranked Rebels were held scoreless by No. 7 Texas in the final four minutes at SJB Pavilion in a 61-58 loss. It’s a continuation of a trend plaguing Ole Miss basketball teams, losing games the Rebels led for most of the game and lost in the game’s final seconds.

Ole Miss led by as many as eight points against the Longhorns in the fourth quarter, but Madison Booker’s jumper with 37 seconds left to play gave Texas the lead. Ole Miss’s Madison Scott missed a potential game-tying shot with three seconds left to play and Rori Harmon made one-of-two free throws to account for the final 61-58 score.

Despite her missed jumper in the game’s final seconds, Scott led Ole Miss with 17 points and Sira Thienou was second with 14. Scott also led Ole Miss in assists with three and Starr Jacobs led in rebounds with seven.

The heart-breaking loss ends a two-game win streak Ole Miss had built up after wins against Florida and Mississippi State. The Rebels will have a chance to get back to their winning ways on Thursday when they travel to Athens, Ga. to face the Georgia Bulldogs. Tipoff is scheduled for 5 p.m.

