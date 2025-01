Ole Miss falls further away from reentering AP Top 25

Ole Miss women’s basketball team might’ve found itself back inside the AP Top 25 Women’s College Basketball rankings if it had beaten No. 7 Texas on Sunday.

Instead, the Rebels fell even further away from reentering the top 25 rankings.

Sunday’s 61-58 loss to the Longhorns, who moved up two spots to No. 5 in Monday’s rankings, was the only game Ole Miss played last week.

The Rebels did receive some votes, but the eight voted they got was less than the votes received in last week’s top 25 rankings.

Here is the complete women’s top 25 rankings:

AP Top 25 Women’s College Basketball Rankings

Team, Record

UCLA (20-0) South Carolina (19-1) Notre Dame (17-2) USC (18-1) Texas (20-2) UConn (19-2) LSU (21-1) Ohio State (19-1) TCU (20-2) Duke (17-4) Kansas State (19-2) Kentucky (17-2) Oklahoma (16-4) Maryland (16-4) North Carolina (18-4) Michigan state (17-3) North Carolina State (16-4) Tennessee (15-4) California (18-3) Georgia Tech (17-4) West Virginia (16-4) Alabama (17-4) Vanderbilt (17-4) Oklahoma State (17-3) Florida State (16-4)

Others receiving votes: Michigan 30, Nebraska 26, Minnesota 25, Creighton 21, Baylor 12, Utah 11, Mississippi 8, Harvard 7, South Dakota St. 2.