Ole Miss players talk after disappointing loss to No. 7 Texas

Ole Miss Rebels Tameiya Sadler and Madison Scott talked about the Rebels’ 61-58 loss to No. 7 Texas after Sunday’s game.

Published

11 hours ago

on

Ole Miss women’s basketball turned in a fantastic defensive performance against No. 7 Texas. The Rebels held the Longhorns to less than 40 percent from the field and just one three-point shot made. But it wasn’t enough to finish off the upset win.

Texas took the lead for the first time since early in the first quarter with 13 seconds left in the game. Ole Miss’s Madison Scott missed a potential game-tying jumper with three seconds to play and the Longhorns escaped Oxford with a 61-58 win.

After Sunday’s game, Scott and Tameiya Sadler talked about the disappointing loss and what comes next for the Rebels in the postgame media availability, which you can watch here.

