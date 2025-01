Recapping Ole Miss weekend scores and results

The weekend for both Ole Miss basketball teams didn’t go as planned with the men losing to No. 22 Missouri and the women nearly upsetting No. 7 Texas. Other Ole Miss teams, though, had a very good weekend. Here’s a roundup of the Rebels’ results, as well as a look ahead at what games and tournaments Ole Miss will play in this week.

Weekend Results

Men’s Basketball: No. 22 Missouri 83, No. 16 Ole Miss 75

Women’s Basketball: No. 7 Texas 61, Ole Miss 58

Men’s Tennis: def. Tulane, 5-2; def. Georgia Southern, 6-1

Women’s Tennis: Ole Miss 4, Utah 3

Rifle: Ole Miss 4726, Memphis 4698

This Week’s Ole Miss Schedule

Wednesday

Men’s Basketball: Texas at No. 16 Ole Miss, 8 p.m., ESPN2

Thursday

Women’s Basketball: Ole Miss at Georgia, 5 p.m., SEC Network+

Friday

Track and Field: Ole Miss at Razorback Invitational

Saturday

Men’s Basketball: No. 1 Auburn at No. 16 Ole Miss, 1 p.m., ESPN

Men’s Golf: Ole Miss at Thomas Sharkey Individual tournament at Georgia Southern University Golf Course

Women’s Tennis: Ole Miss vs Tulsa; Ole Miss vs Kansas City

Track and Field: Ole Miss at Razorback Invitational

Sunday

Women’s Basketball: Ole Miss at Vanderbilt, 2 p.m., SEC Network+

Men’s Golf: Ole Miss at Thomas Sharkey Individual tournament at Georgia Southern University Golf Course

Women’s Golf: Ole Miss at Puerto Rico Classic

Daily Dose Of Archie Manning

“There’s nothing worse than seeing someone hurt out on the football field.”

We’ll Leave You With This