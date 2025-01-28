Connect with us

Ole Miss women’s hoops coach, players talk about upcoming week

Ole Miss women’s basketball held a media availability session on Tuesday that featured coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin and a pair of players.

Published

6 hours ago

on

A week off for Ole Miss women’s basketball nearly led a huge upset win against then-No. 7 Texas. But the Rebels fell short and lost their chance to rejoin the AP Top 25 Women’s College Basketball Rankings on a Longhorns’ game-winning shot with 13 seconds left.

The Rebels will have a chance to improve its standing in the minds of voters, and the SEC standings, this week with a pair of road games against Georgia on Thursday and No. 23 Vanderbilt.

On Tuesday, Ole Miss coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin and players Christeen Iwuala and Tameiya Sadler met with reporters to talk about Sunday’s near-upset and to preview the Rebels’ upcoming road games.

