Basketball
Ole Miss women’s hoops coach, players talk about upcoming week
Ole Miss women’s basketball held a media availability session on Tuesday that featured coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin and a pair of players.
A week off for Ole Miss women’s basketball nearly led a huge upset win against then-No. 7 Texas. But the Rebels fell short and lost their chance to rejoin the AP Top 25 Women’s College Basketball Rankings on a Longhorns’ game-winning shot with 13 seconds left.
The Rebels will have a chance to improve its standing in the minds of voters, and the SEC standings, this week with a pair of road games against Georgia on Thursday and No. 23 Vanderbilt.
On Tuesday, Ole Miss coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin and players Christeen Iwuala and Tameiya Sadler met with reporters to talk about Sunday’s near-upset and to preview the Rebels’ upcoming road games.
Ole Miss Men’s Basketball
|Mon, Nov 4
|vs Long Island University
|W, 90-60
|Fri, Nov 8
|vs Grambling
|W, 66-64
|Tue, Nov 12
|vs South Alabama
|W, 64-54
|Sat, Nov 16
|vs Colorado State
|W, 84-69
|Thu, Nov 21
|vs Oral Roberts
|L, 100-68
|Thu, Nov 28
|vs BYU
|W, 96-85 OT
|Fri, Nov 29
|vs 13 Purdue
|L, 80-78
|Tue, Dec 3
|@ Louisville
|W, 86-63
|Sat, Dec 7
|vs Lindenwood
|W, 86-53
|Sat, Dec 14
|vs Southern Miss
|W, 77-46
|Tue, Dec 17
|vs Southern
|W, 74-61
|Sat, Dec 21
|vs Queens University
|W, 80-62
|Sat, Dec 28
|@ Memphis
|L, 87-70
|Sat, Jan 4
|vs Georgia
|W, 63-51
|Wed, Jan 8
|@ 23 Arkansas
|W, 73-66
|Sat, Jan 11
|vs LSU
|W, 77-65
|Tue, Jan 14
|@ 5 Alabama
|W, 74-64
|Sat, Jan 18
|@ 17 Mississippi State
|L, 81-84
|Wed, Jan 22
|vs 13 Texas A&M
|L, 62-63
|Sat, Jan 25
|@ Missouri
|5:00 PM
SECN
|Wed, Jan 29
|vs Texas
|8:00 PM
ESPN2
|Sat, Feb 1
|vs 2 Auburn
|3:00 PM
TBA
|Tue, Feb 4
|vs 10 Kentucky
|6:00 PM
ESPN
|Sat, Feb 8
|@ LSU
|7:30 PM
SECN
|Wed, Feb 12
|@ South Carolina
|6:00 PM
SECN
|Sat, Feb 15
|vs 17 Mississippi State
|5:00 PM
TBA
|Sat, Feb 22
|@ Vanderbilt
|2:30 PM
SECN
|Wed, Feb 26
|@ 2 Auburn
|6:00 PM
TBA
|Sat, Mar 1
|vs 12 Oklahoma
|1:00 PM
TBA
|Wed, Mar 5
|vs 1 Tennessee
|8:00 PM
TBA
|Sat, Mar 8
|@ 6 Florida
|5:00 PM
SECN