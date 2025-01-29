Connect with us

Rebel Roundup: How to watch Texas at No. 23 Ole Miss

Your daily briefing on what’s going on with Ole Miss Athletics, including how to watch Ole Miss men’s basketball host Texas.

Published

10 hours ago

on

Ole Miss Rebels guard Matthew Murrell (11) shoots against Missouri Tigers guard Jacob Crews (35)

Ole Miss men’s basketball will try to end a three-game losing streak Wednesday before it faces the nation’s top-ranked team on Saturday.

The Rebels will host Texas on Wednesday before hosting No. 1 Auburn on Saturday at 1 p.m. The Longhorns are coming off a major upset of their own against its instate rival, Texas A&M on Saturday. But the Rebels are still favored to win. ESPN’s Matchup Predictor gives the Rebels a 62.3 percent chance of beating Texas.

However, based on the most recent Ole Miss games, the Longhorns should be treated the same way the Rebels treated No. 4 Alabama two weeks ago and will (try) to treat Auburn on Saturday.

Here’s what you need to know to watch or listen to the Rebels and Longhorns on Wednesday:

How to Watch: Texas at No. 23 Ole Miss

Who: Texas Longhorns (14-6, 3-4 SEC) at No. 23 Ole Miss (15-5, 4-3 SEC)
When: 8 p.m., Wednesday, January 29
Where: SJB Pavilion, Oxford, Miss.
TV: ESPN2
Radio: Ole Miss Radio Network
Series: Texas leads the all-time series 9-6
Last meeting: Texas won 85-72 in Austin, Texas (January 27, 2018)
Last time out, ALA: def. No. 13 Texas A&M, 70-69
Last time out, OM: lost to then-No. 22 Missouri 83-75

Yesterday’s Results

No games played.

Today’s Ole Miss Schedule

Men’s Basketball: Texas at No. 23 Ole Miss, 8 p.m., ESPN2

Did You Notice?

Ole Miss catcher Campbell Smithwick was ranked as the No. 22 catcher for the upcoming season in D1Baseball’s Preseason Top 50 Catcher. He’s the third-highest ranked sophomore and the seventh-highest ranked catcher from the SEC on the list.

Ole Miss men’s track & field debuted at No. 13 in the first USTFCCCA Indoor Rating Index for the 2025 season on Tuesday. It’s the 52nd top-25 appearance for the Ole Miss men indoors team since the rating system began in 2008, the 27th such occurrence under 10th-year head coach Connie Price-Smith.

Daily Dose Of Archie Manning

“I’m a firm believer the first two tenets of effective child-rearing boil down to ‘spend a lot of time with your children’ and ‘cherish them’.”

Mon, Nov 4Long Island University Logovs Long Island University W, 90-60
Fri, Nov 8Grambling Logovs GramblingW, 66-64
Tue, Nov 12South Alabama Logovs South AlabamaW, 64-54
Sat, Nov 16Colorado State Logovs Colorado StateW, 84-69
Thu, Nov 21Oral Roberts Logovs Oral RobertsL, 100-68
Thu, Nov 28BYU Logovs BYUW, 96-85 OT
Fri, Nov 29Purdue Logovs 13 PurdueL, 80-78
Tue, Dec 3Louisville Logo@ LouisvilleW, 86-63
Sat, Dec 7Lindenwood Logovs LindenwoodW, 86-53
Sat, Dec 14Georgia Logovs Southern MissW, 77-46
Tue, Dec 17Southern Logovs SouthernW, 74-61
Sat, Dec 21Queens University Logovs Queens UniversityW, 80-62
Sat, Dec 28Memphis Logo@ MemphisL, 87-70
Sat, Jan 4Georgia Logovs GeorgiaW, 63-51
Wed, Jan 8Arkansas Logo@ 23 ArkansasW, 73-66
Sat, Jan 11LSU Logovs LSUW, 77-65
Tue, Jan 14Alabama Logo@ 5 AlabamaW, 74-64
Sat, Jan 18Mississippi State Logo@ 17 Mississippi StateL, 81-84
Wed, Jan 22Texas A&M State Logovs 13 Texas A&ML, 62-63
Sat, Jan 25Missouri Logo@ Missouri5:00 PM
SECN
Wed, Jan 29Texas Logovs Texas8:00 PM
ESPN2
Sat, Feb 1Auburn Logovs 2 Auburn3:00 PM
TBA
Tue, Feb 4Kentucky Logovs 10 Kentucky6:00 PM
ESPN
Sat, Feb 8LSU Logo@ LSU7:30 PM
SECN
Wed, Feb 12South Carolina Logo@ South Carolina6:00 PM
SECN
Sat, Feb 15Mississippi State Logovs 17 Mississippi State5:00 PM
TBA
Sat, Feb 22Auburn Logo@ Vanderbilt2:30 PM
SECN
Wed, Feb 26Auburn Logo@ 2 Auburn6:00 PM
TBA
Sat, Mar 1Oklahoma Logovs 12 Oklahoma1:00 PM
TBA
Wed, Mar 5Tennessee Logovs 1 Tennessee8:00 PM
TBA
Sat, Mar 8Florida Logo@ 6 Florida5:00 PM
SECN

