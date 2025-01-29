Rebel Roundup: How to watch Texas at No. 23 Ole Miss

Ole Miss men’s basketball will try to end a three-game losing streak Wednesday before it faces the nation’s top-ranked team on Saturday.

The Rebels will host Texas on Wednesday before hosting No. 1 Auburn on Saturday at 1 p.m. The Longhorns are coming off a major upset of their own against its instate rival, Texas A&M on Saturday. But the Rebels are still favored to win. ESPN’s Matchup Predictor gives the Rebels a 62.3 percent chance of beating Texas.

However, based on the most recent Ole Miss games, the Longhorns should be treated the same way the Rebels treated No. 4 Alabama two weeks ago and will (try) to treat Auburn on Saturday.

Here’s what you need to know to watch or listen to the Rebels and Longhorns on Wednesday:

How to Watch: Texas at No. 23 Ole Miss

Who: Texas Longhorns (14-6, 3-4 SEC) at No. 23 Ole Miss (15-5, 4-3 SEC)

When: 8 p.m., Wednesday, January 29

Where: SJB Pavilion, Oxford, Miss.

TV: ESPN2

Radio: Ole Miss Radio Network

Series: Texas leads the all-time series 9-6

Last meeting: Texas won 85-72 in Austin, Texas (January 27, 2018)

Last time out, ALA: def. No. 13 Texas A&M, 70-69

Last time out, OM: lost to then-No. 22 Missouri 83-75

Yesterday’s Results

No games played.

Today’s Ole Miss Schedule

Men’s Basketball: Texas at No. 23 Ole Miss, 8 p.m., ESPN2

Did You Notice?

Ole Miss catcher Campbell Smithwick was ranked as the No. 22 catcher for the upcoming season in D1Baseball’s Preseason Top 50 Catcher. He’s the third-highest ranked sophomore and the seventh-highest ranked catcher from the SEC on the list.

Ole Miss men’s track & field debuted at No. 13 in the first USTFCCCA Indoor Rating Index for the 2025 season on Tuesday. It’s the 52nd top-25 appearance for the Ole Miss men indoors team since the rating system began in 2008, the 27th such occurrence under 10th-year head coach Connie Price-Smith.

Daily Dose Of Archie Manning

“I’m a firm believer the first two tenets of effective child-rearing boil down to ‘spend a lot of time with your children’ and ‘cherish them’.”

We’ll Leave You With This

