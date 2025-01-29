Basketball
Rebel Roundup: How to watch Texas at No. 23 Ole Miss
Your daily briefing on what’s going on with Ole Miss Athletics, including how to watch Ole Miss men’s basketball host Texas.
Ole Miss men’s basketball will try to end a three-game losing streak Wednesday before it faces the nation’s top-ranked team on Saturday.
The Rebels will host Texas on Wednesday before hosting No. 1 Auburn on Saturday at 1 p.m. The Longhorns are coming off a major upset of their own against its instate rival, Texas A&M on Saturday. But the Rebels are still favored to win. ESPN’s Matchup Predictor gives the Rebels a 62.3 percent chance of beating Texas.
However, based on the most recent Ole Miss games, the Longhorns should be treated the same way the Rebels treated No. 4 Alabama two weeks ago and will (try) to treat Auburn on Saturday.
Here’s what you need to know to watch or listen to the Rebels and Longhorns on Wednesday:
How to Watch: Texas at No. 23 Ole Miss
Who: Texas Longhorns (14-6, 3-4 SEC) at No. 23 Ole Miss (15-5, 4-3 SEC)
When: 8 p.m., Wednesday, January 29
Where: SJB Pavilion, Oxford, Miss.
TV: ESPN2
Radio: Ole Miss Radio Network
Series: Texas leads the all-time series 9-6
Last meeting: Texas won 85-72 in Austin, Texas (January 27, 2018)
Last time out, ALA: def. No. 13 Texas A&M, 70-69
Last time out, OM: lost to then-No. 22 Missouri 83-75
Yesterday’s Results
No games played.
Today’s Ole Miss Schedule
Men’s Basketball: Texas at No. 23 Ole Miss, 8 p.m., ESPN2
Did You Notice?
Ole Miss catcher Campbell Smithwick was ranked as the No. 22 catcher for the upcoming season in D1Baseball’s Preseason Top 50 Catcher. He’s the third-highest ranked sophomore and the seventh-highest ranked catcher from the SEC on the list.
Ole Miss men’s track & field debuted at No. 13 in the first USTFCCCA Indoor Rating Index for the 2025 season on Tuesday. It’s the 52nd top-25 appearance for the Ole Miss men indoors team since the rating system began in 2008, the 27th such occurrence under 10th-year head coach Connie Price-Smith.
Daily Dose Of Archie Manning
“I’m a firm believer the first two tenets of effective child-rearing boil down to ‘spend a lot of time with your children’ and ‘cherish them’.”
We’ll Leave You With This
Ole Miss Men’s Basketball
|Mon, Nov 4
|vs Long Island University
|W, 90-60
|Fri, Nov 8
|vs Grambling
|W, 66-64
|Tue, Nov 12
|vs South Alabama
|W, 64-54
|Sat, Nov 16
|vs Colorado State
|W, 84-69
|Thu, Nov 21
|vs Oral Roberts
|L, 100-68
|Thu, Nov 28
|vs BYU
|W, 96-85 OT
|Fri, Nov 29
|vs 13 Purdue
|L, 80-78
|Tue, Dec 3
|@ Louisville
|W, 86-63
|Sat, Dec 7
|vs Lindenwood
|W, 86-53
|Sat, Dec 14
|vs Southern Miss
|W, 77-46
|Tue, Dec 17
|vs Southern
|W, 74-61
|Sat, Dec 21
|vs Queens University
|W, 80-62
|Sat, Dec 28
|@ Memphis
|L, 87-70
|Sat, Jan 4
|vs Georgia
|W, 63-51
|Wed, Jan 8
|@ 23 Arkansas
|W, 73-66
|Sat, Jan 11
|vs LSU
|W, 77-65
|Tue, Jan 14
|@ 5 Alabama
|W, 74-64
|Sat, Jan 18
|@ 17 Mississippi State
|L, 81-84
|Wed, Jan 22
|vs 13 Texas A&M
|L, 62-63
|Sat, Jan 25
|@ Missouri
|5:00 PM
SECN
|Wed, Jan 29
|vs Texas
|8:00 PM
ESPN2
|Sat, Feb 1
|vs 2 Auburn
|3:00 PM
TBA
|Tue, Feb 4
|vs 10 Kentucky
|6:00 PM
ESPN
|Sat, Feb 8
|@ LSU
|7:30 PM
SECN
|Wed, Feb 12
|@ South Carolina
|6:00 PM
SECN
|Sat, Feb 15
|vs 17 Mississippi State
|5:00 PM
TBA
|Sat, Feb 22
|@ Vanderbilt
|2:30 PM
SECN
|Wed, Feb 26
|@ 2 Auburn
|6:00 PM
TBA
|Sat, Mar 1
|vs 12 Oklahoma
|1:00 PM
TBA
|Wed, Mar 5
|vs 1 Tennessee
|8:00 PM
TBA
|Sat, Mar 8
|@ 6 Florida
|5:00 PM
SECN