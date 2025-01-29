WATCH-LISTEN: Rebels going on road against Georgia on Thursday

OXFORD, Miss. — Ole Miss women’s basketball hits the road on Thursday in search of its fourth consecutive win against Georgia and third straight victory at the Stegeman Coliseum. Tipoff is set for 5 p.m. and will be broadcast on SEC Network+.

TEAM FACTS

Ole Miss Rebels (13-6, 4-3 SEC)

Head Coach: Yolett McPhee-McCuin • 7th Season at Ole Miss (116-90) • 12th Season in Career (210-153)

Georgia Lady Bulldogs (9-12, 1-6 SEC)

Head Coach: Jennie Baranczyk • 4th Season at Georgia (89-30) • 13th Season in Career (281-126)

ON THE AIR

Television: SEC Network+

Play-by-Play: Matt Stewart

Color: Anne Marie Armstrong

OLE MISS RADIO

Radio: Ole Miss Radio Network

Play-by-Play: Graham Doty

OLE MISS VS. GEORGIA

Thursday’s matchup will be the 55th edition of the series between Ole Miss and Georgia. The Lady Bulldogs hold a 38-16 advantage in the series, but the Rebels have come out on top in the past three outings. The three-game winning streak is the longest for the Rebels in series history. Two of those wins came in Athens, where Georgia holds a 20-3 advantage.

Georgia accounts for three of Ole Miss’ victories over AP top-10 teams, its most recent being in the Rebels’ first victory in Athens in program history on Jan. 24, 2010. In a 66-65 nailbiter, all five of Ole Miss’ starters scored in double figures to upset No. 8 Georgia.

The last two victories for Ole Miss over Georgia have come by double-digit margins, including last season’s 73-51 stomping at the SJB Pavilion.

Marquesha Davis scored 20 points to lead the Rebels, while Madison Scott and Kennedy Todd-Williams added 16 and 15, respectively.

The Rebel’s first victory against the Lady Bulldogs last season saw Todd-Williams tie a then-career high 22 points while adding a team-leading six rebounds. Todd-Williams dished out six assists, second only to Scott’s seven.

SCOUTING THE LADY BULLDOGS

Katie Abrahamson-Henderson is in her third season leading Georgia’s women’s basketball program. She’s accrued a 43-42 record in her time at the helm as the Lady Bulldogs enter Thursday’s match with a 9-12 record. Georgia is 1-6 against SEC foes this season and are 15th in the conference in scoring offense.

Georgia scored a season-high 96 points against N.C. Central, where the Lady Bulldogs drained 32 field goals. Five players scored in double figures for the Lady Bulldogs, including Mia Woolfolk. The freshman recorded a double-double against the Eagles in her first collegiate game. After missing time with an injury, Woolfolk is back in the lineup and averaging 11.1 points per game.

Trinity Turner, is the team’s most consistent and best scorer, averaging 12.7 points per game. The former four-star recruit scored a team season-high 28 points against Georgia Tech and is making over 35% of her field goal attempts.

Her and backcourt partner Asia Avinger have developed into some of the feistiest defenders in the conference, both ranking in the top 12 in steals per game among SEC players.

Avinger has established herself as a true point guard in five seasons of collegiate ball. Her 476 overall career assists is tied for the No. 4 spot among active SEC players. She’s presently averaging the sixth-most assists per game in the SEC with 4.81.

LAST TIME OUT

Ole Miss women’s basketball forced No. 7 Texas into its worst shooting day of the season, but it wasn’t enough as the Longhorns claimed victory at the SJB Pavilion on Sunday, 61-58.

Madison Scott led the way for the Rebels offensively for the second game in a row, tallying 17 points and three assists. Both of those were team-highs, marking Scott’s 10th game with the most Rebel assists and fifth with the most points this season.

IN OUR DEFENSE

It’s well known that Ole Miss aims to dictate and disrupt, a goal the Rebel defense has accomplished so far.

In scoring defense, the Rebels sit at No. 7 in the nation and No. 1 in the SEC, holding opponents to just 53.4 points per game. Through 19 games in the 2024-25 season, Ole Miss has forced eight teams to score fewer than 50 points. This marks the fourth straight year a Rebel team has held at least eight opponents to below 50 points.

WE AIN’T SCARED

Yolett McPhee-McCuin values the importance of playing top-tier opponents in nonconference play and it shows in the NCAA’s NET Rankings.

Consistently sitting in the Top 25 in the NET Rankings, the Rebels came in at No. 11, marking the highest slot in program history. Ole Miss is only one of two teams in the country that have played at least five opponents in the NET’s top-10, the other squad being South Carolina.

141 GAMES AND COUNTING …

One of the most acclaimed Rebels in program history has met another milestone marker, as Madison Scott has officially entered the top-2 in most games played at Ole Miss.

Competing in 141 games and counting in a Rebel jersey, the graduate student is just 4 games away from surpassing Peggie Gillom, who played in 144 games, for most at Ole Miss.

Along with Scott, Kennedy Todd-Williams has competed in 141 career games, seeing action in 52 games at Ole Miss and 89 with her past team, North Carolina.

GUARDING THE GOAL

In its matchup against Texas, the Rebels held the Longhorns to 39.3% shooting from the field and its second-lowest scoring total of the season. Texas shot 22-for-56 from the field and a miniscule 1-11 from 3-point range. Additionally, Texas’ 61 points was 26 points below its season average.