Connect with us

Basketball

Madison Scott leads Ole Miss to road win against Georgia

Madison Scott’s decision to forgo the WNBA for one more season in Oxford has been a blessing for Ole Miss as Thursday’s game showed.

Published

11 hours ago

on

Ole Miss Madison Scott on defense against Delaware State

ATHENS, Ga. – It probably wasn’t an impressive enough win to vault Ole Miss women’s basketball team back into the top 25, but Thursday night’s win was what the Rebels needed.

Four days after having an upset win against No. 7 Texas stolen in the game’s final seconds, Ole Miss rode a dominant second quarter to a 63-58 win.

Madison Scott continues to cement her legacy

The former McDonald’s All-American’s decision to forgo the WNBA Draft and return to Oxford for a fifth season has been a blessing for the Rebels. Scott leads Ole Miss with 79 total assists and 19 blocks, is second on the team with 12.2 points per game, and has the second-most minutes played at 602 minutes, just four behind team leader Kennedy Todd-Williams.

Take Scott out of the Ole Miss lineup and the Rebels would most likely find themselves further down the SEC standings.

On Thursday, Scott led the Rebels in scoring for the third-straight game with 19 points in 38 minutes played and was a perfect 7-for-7 from the charity stripe. Scott also had a team-high eight rebounds and five assists.

No matter how this season ends up playing out, it’ll definitely end better than it would if Scott had left for the WNBA.

What’s next?

Based on the current rankings, No. 23 Vanderbilt will be the last ranked opponent Ole Miss will face this season. It’ll the Rebels’ last, best chance before the SEC Tournament to make an impression on the NCAA selection committee.

The Rebels will have to pull off the upset on the road, though, as they’ll head to Nashville, Tenn. for a 2 p.m. tipoff Sunday. The game will be televised on SEC Network+.

Related Topics:
Advertisement

Ole Miss Men’s Basketball

Mon, Nov 4Long Island University Logovs Long Island University W, 90-60
Fri, Nov 8Grambling Logovs GramblingW, 66-64
Tue, Nov 12South Alabama Logovs South AlabamaW, 64-54
Sat, Nov 16Colorado State Logovs Colorado StateW, 84-69
Thu, Nov 21Oral Roberts Logovs Oral RobertsL, 100-68
Thu, Nov 28BYU Logovs BYUW, 96-85 OT
Fri, Nov 29Purdue Logovs 13 PurdueL, 80-78
Tue, Dec 3Louisville Logo@ LouisvilleW, 86-63
Sat, Dec 7Lindenwood Logovs LindenwoodW, 86-53
Sat, Dec 14Georgia Logovs Southern MissW, 77-46
Tue, Dec 17Southern Logovs SouthernW, 74-61
Sat, Dec 21Queens University Logovs Queens UniversityW, 80-62
Sat, Dec 28Memphis Logo@ MemphisL, 87-70
Sat, Jan 4Georgia Logovs GeorgiaW, 63-51
Wed, Jan 8Arkansas Logo@ 23 ArkansasW, 73-66
Sat, Jan 11LSU Logovs LSUW, 77-65
Tue, Jan 14Alabama Logo@ 5 AlabamaW, 74-64
Sat, Jan 18Mississippi State Logo@ 17 Mississippi StateL, 81-84
Wed, Jan 22Texas A&M State Logovs 13 Texas A&ML, 62-63
Sat, Jan 25Missouri Logo@ Missouri5:00 PM
SECN
Wed, Jan 29Texas Logovs Texas8:00 PM
ESPN2
Sat, Feb 1Auburn Logovs 2 Auburn3:00 PM
TBA
Tue, Feb 4Kentucky Logovs 10 Kentucky6:00 PM
ESPN
Sat, Feb 8LSU Logo@ LSU7:30 PM
SECN
Wed, Feb 12South Carolina Logo@ South Carolina6:00 PM
SECN
Sat, Feb 15Mississippi State Logovs 17 Mississippi State5:00 PM
TBA
Sat, Feb 22Auburn Logo@ Vanderbilt2:30 PM
SECN
Wed, Feb 26Auburn Logo@ 2 Auburn6:00 PM
TBA
Sat, Mar 1Oklahoma Logovs 12 Oklahoma1:00 PM
TBA
Wed, Mar 5Tennessee Logovs 1 Tennessee8:00 PM
TBA
Sat, Mar 8Florida Logo@ 6 Florida5:00 PM
SECN

@ COPYRIGHT 2024 BY HT MEDIA LLC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. HOTTYTODDY.COM IS AN INDEPENT DIGITAL ENTITY NOT AFFILIATED WITH THE UNIVERSITY OF MISSISSIPPI.