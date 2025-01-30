Madison Scott leads Ole Miss to road win against Georgia

ATHENS, Ga. – It probably wasn’t an impressive enough win to vault Ole Miss women’s basketball team back into the top 25, but Thursday night’s win was what the Rebels needed.

Four days after having an upset win against No. 7 Texas stolen in the game’s final seconds, Ole Miss rode a dominant second quarter to a 63-58 win.

HUGE WIN FOR THE REBS ON THE ROAD! Could’ve let the Texas loss bite us again but this team found a way! So many huge moments! Proud of our group! #NoCeilings ❤️💙 https://t.co/6A12Hv2p73 — Coach Yo (@YolettMcCuin) January 31, 2025

Madison Scott continues to cement her legacy

The former McDonald’s All-American’s decision to forgo the WNBA Draft and return to Oxford for a fifth season has been a blessing for the Rebels. Scott leads Ole Miss with 79 total assists and 19 blocks, is second on the team with 12.2 points per game, and has the second-most minutes played at 602 minutes, just four behind team leader Kennedy Todd-Williams.

Take Scott out of the Ole Miss lineup and the Rebels would most likely find themselves further down the SEC standings.

On Thursday, Scott led the Rebels in scoring for the third-straight game with 19 points in 38 minutes played and was a perfect 7-for-7 from the charity stripe. Scott also had a team-high eight rebounds and five assists.

One word for Madi – CLUTCH 💪 1️⃣9️⃣ Points

8️⃣ Rebounds

7️⃣-7️⃣ FT#HottyToddy | #NoCeilings pic.twitter.com/BRu8jte6pM — Ole Miss Women's BB (@OleMissWBB) January 31, 2025

No matter how this season ends up playing out, it’ll definitely end better than it would if Scott had left for the WNBA.

What’s next?

Based on the current rankings, No. 23 Vanderbilt will be the last ranked opponent Ole Miss will face this season. It’ll the Rebels’ last, best chance before the SEC Tournament to make an impression on the NCAA selection committee.

The Rebels will have to pull off the upset on the road, though, as they’ll head to Nashville, Tenn. for a 2 p.m. tipoff Sunday. The game will be televised on SEC Network+.