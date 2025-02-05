Elliott first preseason All-SEC pitcher since 2023, per league office

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Ole Miss’ Hunter Elliott has been selected to the 2025 Preseason All-SEC Team as announced by the conference office Wednesday morning. He is one of five starting pitchers named to the Second Team.

Elliott is the first Rebel to be named to the Preseason All-SEC Team since Jacob Gonzalez in 2023 and the first Rebel pitcher to earn the honor since Parker Caracci in 2019.

Since being named a three-time Freshman All-American in 2022, Elliott has been sidelined for nearly two full seasons with an elbow injury. In 2022, Elliott set an Ole Miss freshman record for strikeouts in a season with 102. He finished second on the team with a 2.70 ERA over 20 appearances.

Elliott put together a career performance in the Hattiesburg Super Regional that season, sending the Rebels to the College World Series for the first time since 2014. He spun a scoreless gem against the Golden Eagles, working 7.1 innings and striking out 10 batters. He allowed just three earned runs over two appearances in the CWS, including a start in the title clinching game against Oklahoma.

The two Preseason All-SEC Teams were selected by a vote of the head coaches. Fifteen of the 16 SEC schools were represented on the list. Tennessee and Texas A&M led the way with six selections on the two teams.

Ole Miss opens its 2025 season on February 14 against Arizona as part of the 2025 Shriners Children’s College Showdown in Arlington, Texas.

2025 Coaches Preseason All-SEC Baseball Team

First Team

C: Ike Irish, Auburn

C: Devin Burkes, Kentucky

1B: Jared Jones, LSU

1B: Hunter Hines, Mississippi State

2B: Cade Kurland, Florida

3B: Gavin Grahovac, Texas A&M

SS: Justin Lebron, Alabama*

SS: Dean Curley, Tennessee*

OF: Jace LaViolette, Texas A&M

OF: Ethan Petry, South Carolina

OF: Max Belyeu, Texas*

OF: Tre Phelps, Georgia*

DH/Util: Hayden Schott, Texas A&M

SP: Ryan Prager, Texas A&M

SP: Gabe Gaeckle, Arkansas

SP: Liam Doyle, Tennessee

SP: Kade Anderson, LSU

RP: Nate Snead, Tennessee

RP: Alton Davis II, Georgia

RP: Gavin Guidry, LSU

Second Team

C: Rylan Galvan, Texas*

C: Luke Heyman, Florida*

1B: Cooper McMurray, Auburn

2B: Gavin Kilen, Tennessee

2B: Wyatt Henseler, Texas A&M

2B: Daniel Dickinson, LSU*

3B: Andrew Fischer, Tennessee

3B: Slate Alford, Georgia*

SS: Colby Shelton, Florida

OF: RJ Austin, Vanderbilt

OF: Hunter Ensley, Tennessee

OF: Caden Sorrell, Texas A&M

DH/Util: Will Hodo, Alabama

SP: Zane Adams, Alabama

SP: Landon Beidelschies, Arkansas

SP: Hunter Elliott, Ole Miss*

SP: JD Thompson, Vanderbilt*

SP: Kyson Witherspoon, Oklahoma*

RP: Christian Foutch, Arkansas

RP: Miller Green, Vanderbilt

RP: Robert Hogan, Kentucky

*Ties

Information from Ole Miss Sports is included in this story.