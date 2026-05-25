Ole Miss Baseball Headed to Lincoln Regional as No. 2 Seed

It’s been a slow week for Ole Miss baseball after an shockingly early exit from the SEC Tournament last Tuesday. But things are about to pick up in speed exponentially.

The Rebels (36-21) will be the No. 2 seed in the Lincoln Regional, hosted by Nebraska (42-15). They’ll be joined by Arizona State (37-19), as the No. 3 seed, and South Dakota State (24-31), as the No. 4 seed.

Ole Miss will face the Sun Devils to start the regional on Friday and they’ll need to show up with a sense of urgency.

“Eventually, you lose and it’s over. For some guys, their baseball lives will be over. They’ll never play again, and certainly this team will never be put together again,” Bianco said after first-round SEC Tournament loss. “The message is to understand the sense of urgency of every pitch and every play, but even beyond that, everything that you do. From rest, to what you eat and what you put in your body, to what you think about — all those things affect the baseball game. When your back is against the wall and there could be finality, I think that sense of urgency rises.”

Ole Miss won’t start the Lincoln Regional with its back against the wall, but all it takes is one loss to change that. The Rebels know that and will come ready to play.

“I think we’ll be ready,” Ole Miss center fielder Hayden Federico said after Ole Miss’ loss to Missouri in a SEC Tournament first round game. “Guys have been through the fire before, and they want to be out there. They want to win. We’ve had multiple guys who have played in Omaha, I’m pretty sure with Dom (Decker) and Hunter (Elliott), so they know what it takes. Everybody wants to win, and we want to play as long as we can. We don’t want to leave these seniors going out sad.”

2026 NCAA Baseball Tournament Schedule

Regionals

May 29 – June 1

Super Regionals

June 5 – June 8

Men’s College World Series